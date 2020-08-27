Greg Biffle signs on to compete in Trucks race at Darlington

Veteran NASCAR driver Greg Biffle will race when Gander Truck Series returns to Darlington Speedway next month.
Biffle, a two-time Southern 500 winner, will drive for GMS Racing in its No. 24 Chevrolet at the South Carolina Education Lottery 200, which will run on Sunday, Sept. 6 prior to the day's Southern 500 nightcap.
"I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Gander Truck," Biffle was quoted in a release from the race team. "GMS Racing produces competitive trucks week in and week out. So needless to say when I got the chance to drive one of their Chevrolet’s, at one of my favorite tracks, I couldn’t turn it down. ... I can’t wait to get to Darlington with this GMS Racing team."
Biffle's accomplishments in his NASCAR career, inlcude a season championship in the Trucks series (2000) and in the Xfinity division (2002). Hef has 56 wins across the three top series. In the Trucks seires, Biffle, 50, has had 17 wins, 43 top-5s, 55 top-10s and 12 pole awards.
His last race was a Trucks event in 2019 at Texas -- a race he won. He left his Cup ride with Roush Racing at the end of the 2016 after 11 full seasons.
