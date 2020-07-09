Hallman: Harvick, Hamlin lapping the competition

There's been plenty to talk about concerning NASCAR off the track.
What about on it?
There's a lot there, too.
Sunday’s race at Indy was another Kevin Harvick-Denny Hamlin showcase. Those two have become the dominant pair on the NASCAR Cup Series tour.
Each has four wins this season. Hamlin had this event won until a late-race tire failure sent his Toyota slamming into the wall and opened the door for Harvick, whose Ford had everybody else covered.
Those are the circuit’s two hottest drivers, for sure. More informative about the weekend, perhaps, were the travails of a couple of drivers who are struggling — Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson.
We’re 16 races into the 2020 season. Busch has yet to win and has led just 130 laps — none in Sunday’s event. After 16 races last season Busch had won four times and had led 766 laps. He was on his way to his second Cup Series championship.
He’s still fast at times, but not dominant. Last year, more often than not his Toyota was the quickest of the four in the Joe Gibbs Racing stable. So far this year, Hamlin is the lead dog in that pack, without a doubt.
Johnson’s season, meanwhile, has met with the dreaded reality of a positive test for COVID-19. In quarantine, Johnson missed the Indy race.
Hendrick Motorsports said Johnson tested negative on Monday and Tuesday and will return to the No. 48 Chevrolet at Kentucky. NASCAR confirmed Wednesday that Johnson has been cleared to return.
He was apparently asymptomatic, so his absence brief.
Johnson started the year running well enough that it appeared likely he would end his losing streak, which now has stretched to 110 races since 2017. But that spark seemed to fade, even before his COVID-19 hiatus. In his past three starts he failed to crack the top 10 and managed to lead just one lap.
Johnson has announced that this will be his last season as a full-time driver. It’s a farewell tour for him, but maybe not exactly a victory tour.