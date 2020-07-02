NASCAR’s makeshift season continues this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and this time the limitations imposed by COVID-19 may amount to a break for stock car racing’s elite Cup Series.
The track won’t be open to spectators. That’s the bad news.
The good news? The track won’t be open to spectators.
It’s good news because the fan ban for Sunday’s Cup race means sweeping vistas of empty seats won’t amount to another embarrassing Indy event for NASCAR and the track.
For a few years now, embarrassing has been the operative word for the once-a-year stop on the NASCAR tour. The track has about 235,000 grandstand seats. When NASCAR first raced at Indy in 1994, the stands were filled — largest crowd ever for a NASCAR race.
But as the novelty faded and some of the races were far from riveting, TV shots showed bigger and bigger gaps in the crowd. The past few years, it wasn’t just gaps — there have been far more empty seats than full ones.
NASCAR has long since stopped announcing attendance figures, and it’s hard to make a good estimate at a venue with that many seats.
By the way, Sunday’s Cup Series race at Indy has a corporate handle that suits 2020 — the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400.
Originally called the Brickyard 400, the NASCAR race at Indy has had a variety of title sponsors. For years, Crown Royal named the race to honor heroes. In 2014, for example, it was the Crown Royal Presents the John Wayne Walding 400, a tribute to the military heroics of Walding, a Green Beret who fought on after losing a leg in a firefight in Afghanistan.
