Hallman: What we learned during NASCAR's unusual regular season

Having resuscitated its season successfully, NASCAR is nearing a playoff run that will be as nearly normal as possible under current conditions.
NASCAR’s do-what-it-takes approach to curating a full season has led to some creative scheduling and race-procedure innovations. Some of those measures have worked better than others.
Here’s some free advice about what to bring back, and what not to do again.
Doubleheader weekends: Hold that thought, NASCAR. There’s no way to tell how fans will respond until they are able to respond.
Two races in two days at one venue opens enormous potential for promotions and related events — at speedways and in surrounding localities.
Denis McGlynn president and CEO of Dover Motorsports Inc., owner of the Dover International Speedway, hoped to welcome at least a limited crowd, he told reporters last month, but the resurgence of the virus in Delaware and the surrounding region, where the track draws much of its fans, “started to give me pause that maybe it wasn’t going to be as easy to accomplish as we originally had hoped and expected…. I don’t want to put people in jeopardy, fans or employees.”
This week, McGlynn looked toward 2021. “We’re grateful for the efforts NASCAR has made to at least complete a full schedule of races,” he said. “We’ll get through this weekend and look forward to better times next year.”
Midweek races: The important measure will be TV viewership, not live crowd size. So far, the response seems tepid. But with time to tweak the marketing, could NASCAR make Wednesday Night at the Races a summer staple and latch onto some of that event hunger that made Monday Night Football a phenomenon?
The TV entertainment landscape is splintered these days, but if NASCAR can deliver a reliable package, weeknight events could be a success.
No time trials: Cutting time trials doesn’t seem to have hurt the races in any significant way. The best drivers in the best cars have routinely made it to the front fairly quickly.
Qualifying in the days preceding a race used to be one way NASCAR hyped its coming events. Now, less attention is paid to the trials. Drawing for positions or concocting a mathematical performance formula to set lineups — either works.
No practice: This is not a good idea. It’s punitive to relatively inexperienced drivers and newly assembled teams.
Shorter races: You can cut race lengths — not for all the races, but for some.
Part of the historic appeal, of the Cup Series has been the epic nature of the events — demanding tests that last 500 laps or 500 miles, even 600. That’s still a lure for most of the tour’s biggest events.
But in today’s fast-paced entertainment market, it’s not a constant requirement. Too long just becomes way too long.
A good race, run crisply in two hours or so, has appeal that can be lost after it stretches past three hours and toward four.
