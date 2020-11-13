Harris piloted smooth landings for 2008 Floyd County team

Floyd County High School graduate Luke Harris is a Marine Corps first lieutenant training to fly the MV-22 Osprey aircraft in Pensacola, Florida.

Those machines have the capability to take off and hover like a helicopter and fly like a plane.

Eleven years ago Harris was a two-way threat at the controls of something else:

A Floyd County football team that brought a 14-0 record into the VHSL Group A Division 2 state championship game.

However, the Buffaloes' 2008 postseason almost never got off the ground.

That was until Harris brought Floyd's first-round duel in the Region C playoffs against visiting George Wythe to a safe landing.

With his team trailing by a touchdown in the waning moments on a cold night in Floyd, the 6-foot, 183-pound Harris scored on a 3-yard run and hit tight end Ethan Griffith on the game-winning two-point conversion with 48 seconds to play.

It was nothing new for Harris, whose 22 rushing TDs and 20 TD passes in 2008 made him just one of 11 players in VHSL history with at least 20 of each in the same season.

Harris was named Timesland offensive player of the year and Group A player of the year.