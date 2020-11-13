Harris piloted smooth landings for 2008 Floyd County team

Floyd County High School graduate Luke Harris is a Marine Corps first lieutenant training to fly the MV-22 Osprey aircraft in Pensacola, Florida.
Those machines have the capability to take off and hover like a helicopter and fly like a plane.
Eleven years ago Harris was a two-way threat at the controls of something else:
A Floyd County football team that brought a 14-0 record into the VHSL Group A Division 2 state championship game.
However, the Buffaloes' 2008 postseason almost never got off the ground.
That was until Harris brought Floyd's first-round duel in the Region C playoffs against visiting George Wythe to a safe landing.
With his team trailing by a touchdown in the waning moments on a cold night in Floyd, the 6-foot, 183-pound Harris scored on a 3-yard run and hit tight end Ethan Griffith on the game-winning two-point conversion with 48 seconds to play.
It was nothing new for Harris, whose 22 rushing TDs and 20 TD passes in 2008 made him just one of 11 players in VHSL history with at least 20 of each in the same season.
Harris was named Timesland offensive player of the year and Group A player of the year.
"We obviously had a well-balanced team, but with Luke Harris we had that sort of get-out-of-jail-free type athlete," Floyd County coach Winfred Beale said. "Even if it was a bad play, he could turn it into a positive.
"He's just a great human being. He was a very humble kid. You would have never known he was the star of the team."
Floyd County won the Three Rivers District title and crafted a 10-0 regular-season record but it wasn't easy.
The Buffaloes needed overtime to subdue George Wythe 40-39 in Wytheville in Week 3, followed by a 28-25 escape the following Friday at Fort Chiswell.
Even with a 6-4 record, George Wythe was primed for a rematch under head coach Donnie Pruitt, whose 2003 team won a Division 2 state title.
Quarterback Jacob Sharitz, running back Will Sawyers, receiver Brandon Atwell and big lineman Drew Lester, who played college football at Virginia, had the Maroons poised for the upset until Harris went to work.
"George Wythe was stout," Harris said this week, reflecting on the 2008 season. "I don't know if they just had our number, but they were a solid team."
Prospects of a playoff victory looked dim for Floyd after Lester smelled out a screen pass and intercepted Harris' lob midway through the fourth quarter with the Maroons up 14-7.
An angry Harris fired off on the 6-foot-2, 272-pound Lester like a guided missile after the turnover.
"I thought the game was over," Harris said. "I guess I unloaded on him. That's on my highlight tape for some reason."
Floyd's defense held firm, and Harris directed the last-minute TD drive.
The Buffaloes won the regular-season game at George Wythe when place-kick holder Christian Rodrigue called an audible and threw a two-point conversion pass.
In the Nov. 14, 2008, playoff game, Floyd's players talked Beale out of kicking the PAT and they went for the win out of a muddle-huddle formation.
"Somehow I squeaked away from a couple of tacklers and found Ethan Griffith in the back of the end zone," Harris said.
Harris eventually earned a scholarship to Tusculum, an NCAA Division II program in Greeneville, Tennessee.
"At the last minute [Virginia] Tech invited him as a preferred walk-on, but he had already made a commitment and he stuck with it," Beale said.
"He was probably our best defensive player as well. He played free safety, but he was like a linebacker playing free safety."
Harris was a three-year starter at strong safety at Tusculum, serving as team captain twice and making the South Atlantic Conference first team as a senior.
"College football was fun, but it doesn't compare to those high school days," Harris said. "I hate to live in those glory days, but I miss it a lot."
The 13 seniors on Floyd County's 2008 team were not destined for greatness.
They had to work for it.
"In eighth grade, we didn't win a game," Harris said.
Improvement was gradual. Floyd went 3-7 in 2005, 5-5 in 2006 and 7-4 in 2007.
When 2008 arrived, the Buffaloes were pawing at dirt, ready to rumble.
"We hit the weight room, studied and did what we needed to do to give ourselves a shot."
Floyd appeared to have no shot in its 2008 state semifinal game against Region D champion Lebanon.
The Pioneers held a 13-7 lead and were in possession of the ball near Floyd's 10-yard line as time was running out.
Instead of bleeding the clock, Lebanon called an inside running play.
The Pioneers fumbled. Floyd recovered, and Harris led a last-ditch drive for a 14-13 win, setting up a state final against defending state champion Gretna.
Floyd's comeback victories certainly got the attention of Gretna's coach at the time, Chris Thurman.
"They should not be here," the Gretna coach said of the Buffaloes. "They should not be in the situation they are, but they have found a way time and time again. I told my team, 'If you let those guys hang around, they'll beat you.' "
Floyd County's hopes for a first state title largely were dashed when Harris suffered a high ankle sprain in the semifinal victory over Lebanon.
The two-way star did not play defense against Gretna and was no threat to run the ball on offense.
Gretna jumped to a 21-0 halftime lead.
Floyd recovered as Harris threw three second-half TD passes but the effort wasn't enough.
Final: Gretna 35, Floyd County 20 as Beale was denied in a state final for the third time in 10 years.
"That's the nature of sports, but that was an untimely injury for sure," said Beale, who is beginning his 40th year as Floyd's head coach.
Harris worked as a radiation therapist at the University of Indiana before making a complete career switch.
Now married with a baby boy on the way in January, he is scheduled to get his "wings' in April
"My contract is for eight years," the former Floyd County star said. "I'll be well on my way to retirement by the time I have an option to get out. We'll see how it goes."
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!