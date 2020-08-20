Harvick closes in on regular-season title and the bonus points that come with it

This weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Dover International Speedway means double the opportunities for drivers to rack up points and for Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick.
He will have two chances to lock up the series’ regular season championship.
Harvick heads to the Monster Mile as the series standings leader with a 118-point advantage over second place Denny Hamlin. To clinch the NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship, Harvick will either need to:
- Be 121 points ahead of second in the series driver standings following the first race at Dover.
- Or 61 points ahead of second in the standings following the second race.
Harvick has made 38 series starts at Dover posting two wins (2015, 2018), eight top fives and 19 top 10s.
If Harvick wins the regular-season championship, he will be awarded 15 bonus playoff points, bringing his current total of 35 to a whopping 50 to take into the postseason.
A total of 10 drivers have clinched their spot in the postseason on wins – Harvick (six wins), Hamlin (five), Brad Keselowski (three), Chase Elliott (two), Joey Logano (two), Ryan Blaney (one), Martin Truex Jr. (one), Alex Bowman (one), Austin Dillon (one), Cole Custer (one).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!