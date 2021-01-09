 Skip to main content
High school roundup: Hamilton scores 31 as Parry McCluer debuts with 28-point win
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

High school roundup: Hamilton scores 31 as Parry McCluer debuts with 28-point win

BUENA VISTA — Six-foot-11 junior Spencer Hamilton scored 31 points to go with 11 rebounds and five blocked shots Saturday as Parry McCluer opened its boys basketball season with a 67-39 victory over Grayson County.

Will Dunlap had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Blues, who gave head coach Mike Cartolaro his 570th career win.

Freshman Austin Dowell led Grayson (0-2) with 12 points.

GRAYSON COUNTY (0-3)

Dowell 12, Coe 3, Cassell 5, Jones 3, Shaffner 5, Poe 9, Weatherman 2.

PARRY McCLUER (1-0)

Perry 2, Moore 2, Cook 2, Roberts 2, Mitchell 6, Dunlap 16, Hamilton 31, Snider 2, Ruley 4.

Grayson County;10;12;9;8;—;39

Parry McCluer;18;18;15;16;—;67

3-point goals — Grayson County 3 (Dowell, Cassell, Shaffner), Parry McCluer 5 (Dunlap 3, Hamilton 2). JV  Parry McCluer won 50-36.

BOYS

NONDISTRICT

Fort Chiswell 84, Chilhowie 59

MAX MEADOWS  Siler Watson, Parker King and Camden Gravely combined for 53 points and the Pioneers went up by 40 in the second half en route to a home win.

Watson led Fort Chiswell (2-0) with 23 points, while King had 16 and Gravely added 14 as the three big men led a 36-18 rebounding edge.

Lucas Blevins had 19 points for Chilhowie (2-1), which hit 12 3-pointers.

CHILHOWIE (2-1)

Delp 2, Puckett 2, W.Martin 2, Walters 3, D.Martin 6, Phelps 7, Tuell 8, Hall 10, Blevins 19.

FORT CHISWELL (2-0)

B.Dunford 2, R.Dunford 2, Norris 2, Selfe 2, McHone 3, Crockett 5, Williams 6, Vaught 9, Gravely 14, King 16, Watson 23.

Chilhowie;11;17;12;19;—;59

Fort Chiswell;22;28;23;11;—;84

3-point goals  Chilhowie 12 (Blevins 6, Phelps 2, Tuell 2, Hall 2), Fort Chiswell 2 (Crockett, Vaught).

GIRLS

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Marion 46, Virginia High 44

BRISTOL  Anna Hagy made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points as the Scarlet Hurricanes rebounded from a five-point halftime deficit in an early battle for first place in the district.

Hayley Farris added 13 points for Marion (3-0, 2-0).

Maria Wilson scored 17 for VHS, while Madison Worley had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

MARION (3-0, 2-0)

Poston 2, Whitt 4, Blackburn 1, A.Moss 2, Hagy 15, Kimberlin 5, E.Moss 2, Farris 13, Terry 2.

VIRGINIA HIGH (3-2, 3-1)

Owens 7, Wilson 17, Ratcliffe 4, Spence 4, Worley 12.

Marion;4;17;10;15;—;46

Virginia High;10;16;9;9;—;44

3-point goals — Marion 3 (Hagy 3), Virginia High 5 (Wilson 3, Owens, Spence).

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Chilhowie 62, Northwood 20

SALTVILLE  Katie Barr scored 19 points and Hannah Ballenger hit three 3-pointers and added 17 points as the Warriors topped their Smyth County rivals.

Caroline Hayden led Northwood with eight points.

CHILHOWIE (2-0, 2-0)

Lane 2, Ballenger 17, Sheets 10, Goodwin 8, Fox 2, Barr 19, S.Roland 4.

NORTHWOOD (0-3, 0-2)

Frye 3, Tuell 4, Stephenson 4, Crowgey 1, Hayden 8.

Chilhowie;14;21;18;9;—;62

Northwood;5;7;4;4;—;20

3-point goals — Chilhowie 4 (Ballenger 3, Barr), Northwood 1 (Frye).

NONCONFERENCE

Roanoke Valley Chr. 54, Blue Ridge Chr. 44

Angelina Jones scored 20 points and the Eagles shrugged off a two-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter for a home win.

Dani Moser added 14 points for RVC (4-1), which overcame a 30-point day from Blue Ridge's Makenna Secrist.

BLUE RIDGE CHRISTIAN (2-2)

Secrist 30, Paradzinski 8, Warner 4, Gingerich 2, Kirkland 2.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (4-1)

Angelina Jones 20, Moser 14, Alassandra Jones 8, Huffard 6, King 4, Nelson 2.

Blue Ridge Christian;8;13;15;8;—;44

Roanoke Valley Christian;8;15;11;20;—;54

3-point goals — Roanoke Valley Christian 5 (Angelina Jones 2, Alassandra Jones 2, Moser).

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

