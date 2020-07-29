Hokies 2020 football schedule overhauled as ACC makes pandemic-related adjustments

Throw out those 2020 Virginia Tech football schedules.

Same goes for the Virginia Cavaliers.

The ACC announced Wednesday a new scheduling model for the 2020 season that consists of 11 games — including an unprecedented 10 conference games. The league, which made these changes due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, will begin play the week of Sept. 7-12.

Each team will also be permitted one nonconference game that must be played within the home state of the ACC school.

And there’s one other twist: Notre Dame will also play a 10-game ACC schedule this season and be eligible for the conference championship game.

All 15 members will be thrown in one division, with the top two teams based on conference winning percentage facing off in the ACC Championship game, which will be held on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

In a press release sent out Wednesday afternoon, the ACC said the scheduling model came out of discussions over the last several months between member schools and the league’s COVID-19 medical advisory group.

The advisory group also outlined minimum standards for the return of fall sports — they put out a seven-page document Wednesday — that recommended weekly testing of football players within three days of each game.

“The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said. “Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”