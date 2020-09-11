 Skip to main content
Hokies, Cavs get prime-time slot for season opener
Deablo_D_20FB_fprac1_0234R.jpg (copy)

DAVE KNACHEL | Virginia Tech

Divine Deablo was one of four Virginia Tech captains named on Friday for the 2020 football season

 DAVE KNACHEL | Virginia Tech

The Commonwealth Cup will be in prime time next weekend on national television.

The ACC announced Friday that Virginia and Virginia Tech’s showdown, which is also the season opener for both sides, will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. It had previously been announced that the game would be televised on WSET in the Roanoke and New River valleys.

The ACC reworked the schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic and placed this game at the beginning of the season. And that’s not the only change. There will only be a limited number of fans in attendance, and no tailgating allowed either on the Tech campus or around Blacksburg.

Tech was originally scheduled to open the season against N.C. State on Sept. 12, but that game was postponed until Sept. 26 when the Wolfpack had paused all athletic practices due to a high number of coronavirus cases.

The Hokies were a regular prime time fixture in 2017 (six games) and 2018 (five games), but only played once last year under the lights (an early season Friday night game against Duke at Lane Stadium). Tech has played 15 prime time regular-season games during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure (10 on Saturdays) and have a 9-6 record.

Tech’s 15-game win streak over Virginia ended last year with a 39-30 loss in Charlottesville. The win sent the Cavs to the ACC title game and helped them secure an Orange Bowl bid. The Hokies hold a 58-38-5 advantage in the series between the programs.

Virginia last won at Lane Stadium in 1998.

The Hokies also named their team captains for the 2020 season on Friday. Safety Divine Deablo, offensive lineman Tyrell Smith, defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt and linebacker Rayshard Ashby were voted to be the captains by their teammates. Deablo and Smith were both team captains in 2019.

Smith was granted a sixth-year of eligibility by the NCAA for 2020 after suffering a knee injury early last season.

Virginia Tech’s prime time results since 2016

2019 vs. Duke; L, 45-10 (Friday)

2018 at Florida State; W, 24-3 (Monday)

2018 at Duke; W, 31-14

2018 vs. Notre Dame; L, 45-23

2018 at North Carolina; W, 22-19

2018 vs. Georgia Tech; L, 49-28 (Thursday)

2017 vs. West Virginia (at FedExField); W, 31-24 (Sunday)

2017 vs. Clemson; L, 31-17

2017 at Boston College; W, 23-10

2017 vs. Duke; W, 24-3

2017 at Miami; L, 28-10

2017 at Virginia; W, 10-0

2016 vs. Tennessee (Bristol Motor Speedway); L, 45-24

2016 vs. Miami; W, 37-16 (Thursday)

2016 at Pittsburgh; W, 39-36

