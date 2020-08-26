Hokies' football season now set to open against UVa

Virginia Tech football won’t open the season at Lane Stadium on Sept. 12.
The ACC announced Wednesday the team’s season-opener against N.C. State has been pushed back two weeks to Sept. 26. N.C. State put athletic activities on hold Monday after a school spokesman tweeted there were 22 positive cases among athletes, coaches and staff out of 693 coronavirus tests.
Tech will now open against Virginia at Lane Stadium on Sept. 19.
That is also set to be the first game for Virginia, which originally planned to open its season Sept. 11 with a home game against VMI. The Cavaliers, however, lost that contest when the Keydets opted to postpone their entire football season until the spring of 2021.
The Hokies issued a statement Wednesday afternoon confirming the schedule change, but athletic director Whit Babcock and coach Justin Fuente weren’t made available for comment.
When Fuente spoke to reporters Tuesday, he said uncertainty over the schedule would be an ongoing concern this season.
“Opponents can change, schedules can change,” Fuente said. “You are going to have to go with the flow a little bit. Control what you can control, worry about the things you are in control of and do your best to handle the unknown one step at a time.”
The ACC built multiple off weeks into the 2020 schedule .
“The ACC created a league schedule with flexibility to adjust games if needed,” N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren said in a statement. “There are going to be times teams must adjust based on what is best for the health and safety of the players and staffs involved. This move provides our team and staff the time needed to prepare and re-acclimate after pausing our practices.”
N.C. State’s first scheduled game is now at home against Wake Forest on Sept. 19.
“We appreciate the ACC and Virginia Tech working together in partnership to move this game to a mutual open weekend,” said N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. “There’s no blueprint for what we’re all trying to navigate and we are grateful for everyone’s collaboration to make this work.”
For the Hokies, this will be the first time their season-opener is against their in-state rival since 1970. The battle for the Commonwealth Cup has been a Thanksgiving week tradition in recent years, and has only been played outside of November one time in the last two decades. The contest last September between the two was Frank Beamer’s first year as Tech’s coach in 1987.
Virginia’s 39-30 win last year over Tech ended the Cavaliers’ 15-game losing streak in the series. The win also put the Cavaliers in the ACC Championship game and helped them land the ACC’s Orange Bowl bid.
UVa played 184 total games between its 2003 and 2019 victories over Virginia Tech. If the Cavaliers can take down the Hokies in 2020, they could go just two games between wins over their rival.
Bennett Conlin of The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress and The Associated Press contributed to this story
