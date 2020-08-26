Hokies' football season now set to open against UVa

Virginia Tech football won’t open the season at Lane Stadium on Sept. 12.

The ACC announced Wednesday the team’s season-opener against N.C. State has been pushed back two weeks to Sept. 26. N.C. State put athletic activities on hold Monday after a school spokesman tweeted there were 22 positive cases among athletes, coaches and staff out of 693 coronavirus tests.

Tech will now open against Virginia at Lane Stadium on Sept. 19.

That is also set to be the first game for Virginia, which originally planned to open its season Sept. 11 with a home game against VMI. The Cavaliers, however, lost that contest when the Keydets opted to postpone their entire football season until the spring of 2021.

The Hokies issued a statement Wednesday afternoon confirming the schedule change, but athletic director Whit Babcock and coach Justin Fuente weren’t made available for comment.

When Fuente spoke to reporters Tuesday, he said uncertainty over the schedule would be an ongoing concern this season.

“Opponents can change, schedules can change,” Fuente said. “You are going to have to go with the flow a little bit. Control what you can control, worry about the things you are in control of and do your best to handle the unknown one step at a time.”

The ACC built multiple off weeks into the 2020 schedule .

“The ACC created a league schedule with flexibility to adjust games if needed,” N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren said in a statement. “There are going to be times teams must adjust based on what is best for the health and safety of the players and staffs involved. This move provides our team and staff the time needed to prepare and re-acclimate after pausing our practices.”