Hokies get commitment from 3-star Tennessee receiver

Virginia Tech landed a verbal commitment from three-star receiver Tray Curry on Tuesday.

“My time,” he wrote on a short Instagram post.

According to 247 Sports composite rankings, the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder is the No. 13-ranked prospect in Tennessee. He’s the No. 65-ranked receiver in the 2021 class and No. 421 overall. He’s the second highest recruit in Tech’s class behind recently committed defensive back DJ Harvey.

The rising senior from Bradley Center High School in Cleveland, Tennessee, has 15 scholarship offers including ones from Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Virginia, Auburn, Memphis, Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Tech offered Curry way back in August 2018, and he visited campus for the Notre Dame game at Lane Stadium a few months later.

The Hokies have signed two other players from Tennessee — offensive lineman Walker Culver (2018) and defensive end Derrell Bailey (2020) — during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure.

Tech has added three players to its 2021 class in July and now has 14 verbal commits overall.

