Hokies' ‘grown-up’ offensive line ready to take center stage

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech had some depth concerns as fall camp got underway earlier this month.

The coaching staff monitored the transfer portal and moved quickly to add productive FCS grad transfers at positions of need .

One group that didn’t need any reinforcements was Tech’s offensive line.

“There’s still a long way to go, but that group’s pretty talented,” Fuente said earlier this month about the unit.

The Hokies’ offensive line has a notable amount of experience — more than 100 combined career starts — and Fuente praised the group’s versatility after only one week of practice. Outside of the team’s returning starting tackles, Christian Darrisaw and Luke Tenuta, everyone is working out at multiple positions.

“We’re moving a lot of people around,” Fuente said. “If we’re going to play this season, we’ve got to be prepared to have guys flexible. We have moved all of those inside guys around.”

A good example of that is at center, where Brock Hoffman and Bryan Hudson are battling it out for the starting job. Hoffman and Hudson have both taken reps all along the interior and even got some work at tackle.

Hoffman started double-digit games at both center and guard during his time at Coastal Carolina. Hudson made 10 starts as a true freshman last year at center after starting out fall camp at guard.

Hudson was one of three freshmen starters for Virginia Tech last year — alongside Tenuta and Doug Nester — and they all returned to campus from the long COVID-19 layoff having done all the homework they received from strength and conditioning coach Ben Hilgart.