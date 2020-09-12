Hokies hope football pause is just a ‘one-week blip’

The coronavirus pandemic is making its way through the Virginia Tech football team.

That’s how a parent of a current football player described the current situation behind the scenes.

The parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said Virginia Tech had a small outbreak over the summer, but the recent occurrence of cases is bigger.

During a video conference with the media on Saturday morning, Tech athletic director Whit Babcock declined to reveal the number of positive cases Tech is dealing with or how many players were in quarantine, but said there were a “significant” number of players unavailable to participate in football activities.

The ACC guidelines require any student-athlete who tests positive to be isolated for at least 10 days and go at least one day without a fever (and use of fever-reducing medications). Players in quarantine due to being exposed are required to sit out for 14 days.

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said on Wednesday that the team’s cases have been “by and large” asymptomatic, but The Roanoke Times spoke with a parent whose son tested positive and experienced flu-like symptoms — a “massive” headache, fever and fatigue — over the course of three days.

According to the parent, their son caught the coronavirus “out of the blue” and didn’t know he had been exposed.

Tech allowed parents and guardians of the football players to virtually attend this morning’s team meeting, where Fuente and athletic director Whit Babcock informed the group that the team’s opener scheduled for Sept. 19 against Virginia was postponed and football activities were being paused.