Hokies' keys to the game

1. Green light

n Virginia Tech has scored seven touchdowns on 11 trips inside the red zone. They turned the ball over last week against Duke inside the 20-yard line, which is something the Hokies will need to avoid on Saturday. Tech has to make the most of their scoring opportunities this weekend with North Carolina’s offense capable of putting up points in bunches.

2. Boom or bust

n Virginia Tech hasn’t had much success in the intermediate passing game with Braxton Burmeister at the helm. This could be an issue if North Carolina dials up the pressure on Saturday and Burmeister needs to get rid of it quickly. He’s had success scrambling out of the pocket, but the Tar Heels’ athletic defense could force him to stay in the pocket and quickly get rid of the ball. That’s where Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec had much of his success last week against UNC.

3. Hold the line

n Fuente knows how talented Sam Howell is, but he went out of his way to praise UNC’s talented running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams. Carter is averaging 8.7 yards per carry this season while Williams has dominated near the goal line with four touchdowns. They also are really effective in the passing game having combined for 10 catches and 144 receiving yards. Tech will need to slow the two down if they want to stay undefeated.