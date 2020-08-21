Hokies land verbal commit from one of top FCS cornerbacks

BLACKSBURG — Illinois State defensive back Devin Taylor didn’t spend much time in the transfer portal.

Taylor announced he was transferring Wednesday in the wake of the Missouri Valley Football Conference canceling its fall season. He verbally committed to Virginia Tech less than 48 hours later.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was one of the most productive cornerbacks in the FCS last year, with 24 passes defended (one shy of the school record) and five interceptions. He started all 15 of Illinois State’s games and made the All-MVFC first-team.

The quick marriage makes sense, with Tech looking to add depth at cornerback after the departure of Caleb Farley, a first-team All-ACC selection last year. The Hokies have talent at the position with Jermaine Waller, Armani Chatman and Brion Murray, but those are the only three scholarship players with experience.

Taylor will be eligible to play right away as a graduate transfer.

Tech added another FCS grad transfer, Changa Hodge, to the roster earlier this month. Hodge helped bolster the Hokies’ depth at wide receiver, a position that was also hit hard by attrition in the offseason. He had 1,118 yards with 13 touchdowns last season for Villanova last season.

Hodge missed the first week of fall camp going through the team’s COVID-19 protocols.

“You can imagine the protocols he’s got to go through in order to make it to working in large groups, between not just getting into school and the paperwork like that, but COVID and all those protocols, so he’s not on the field,” Fuente said of Hodge last week.