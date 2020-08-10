Hokies push forward as college football's short-term future remains in limbo

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech was back on the practice field on Sunday afternoon as reports from multiple national outlets painted a bleak picture for the fall.

By dinner time on Monday, the number of FBS football members who had opted out of the fall season had doubled — The Mountain West Conference became the second Group of Five conference to cancel its fall sports, joining the Mid-American Conference, which made the same call over the weekend. In addition, Conference USA member and one of four FBS schools in Virginia, Old Dominion, also opted out, following independent UConn.

Also on Monday night, the Big Ten’s presidents were meeting to discuss the status of their conference’s sports. On Friday not to start full-contact practice in pads until further notice.

At Virginia Tech, the Hokies are moving forward for now, and players found a glimmer of hope with the start of fall camp and the ACC rolling out the conference’s 2020 schedule last week.

After months of uncertainty, the quick reversal would be a blow to the team’s psyche.

“These kids and coaches both become creatures of habit and structure and to say that we haven’t had that would be an understatement,” Fuente said. “I sensed a little more energy and, I don’t know if relief is the right word, excitement, or a little more anxiety level that we actually knew a name on a schedule and not just a date. To me, that was the biggest thing.”

Tech’s players quickly got behind the #WeWantToPlay movement that came together on Sunday night. A group of players that included at least someone from each Power 5 conference got together and put a statement expressing their collective desire to play this fall. Among those who started the movement was Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the current front-runner to be the NFL’s No. 1 overall draft pick in 2021.