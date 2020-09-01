Hokies RB Raheem Blackshear wins NCAA waiver appeal, eligible for 2020 season

BLACKSBURG — Running back Raheem Blackshear will suit up for Virginia Tech this season.

Tech was shocked when Blackshear’s NCAA wavier request was initially denied, but the ruling was overturned on appeal, and the Rutgers transfer will be eligible to play this fall.

Blackshear joined the Hokies as an early enrollee back in January, with the coaching staff envisioning a multi-faceted role for the speedy back, including playing time at wide receiver and special teams.

He excelled in all three areas at Rutgers, where the 5-foot-9, 192-pounder had 211 carries for 912 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and 80 catches for 810 receiving yards with 12 total touchdowns. He was honorable mention all-Big Ten (as voted on by the coaches) in 2018.

“I’ve only seen him practice football four times, but he’s a pretty remarkable talent,” Fuente said during a news conference last month. “There’s probably four to five positions on either side of the ball that he could play. I mean, he is talented, highly intelligent and rarely skilled. So he’s kind of a unique part of that. He can play in the slot, he can play tailback. He can do a lot of stuff.”

Many of Blackshear’s new teammates, including quarterback Hendon Hooker, and wideouts Tayvion Robinson and Tre Turner, were quick to celebrate the news on social media. After what the Hokies went through last year when the NCAA denied the waiver appeals of Coastal Carolina transfer Brock Hoffman and Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister.

Fuente said last week he would still like to see a little more clarity with the whole waiver process regardless of how Blackshear’s appeal turned out.