Hokies resume practices as ACC reasserts its plans to play football this fall

Virginia Tech took another tentative step toward the 2020 fall season on Wednesday with players practicing in shells (shoulder pads and helmets) for the first time.

At the start of camp, a five-day acclimatization period is required with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and full pads on the fifth day.

Tech was originally scheduled to be in full pads on Friday, but that could be delayed after rearrangements this week. The Hokies changed practice on Tuesday to a recovery day as uncertainty swirled around the fall season.

The Big Ten and Pac 12 decided to cancel football for the fall, but the ACC, along with the SEC and Big 12, announced plans to continue forward. The Big 12 announced its schedule for the fall on Wednesday featuring 10 conference games for each member school.

As the power five wrestled with what to do for the fall, Tech announced a new addition to the roster.

On Monday, the Hokies signed wide receiver Changa Hodge, a grad transfer out of Villanova, which was an FCS playoff team last year. The CAA, in which the Wildcats compete in football, announced on July 17 it was canceling fall sports.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder led Villanova in receiving last year with 65 catches for 1,118 yards (ranked 14th in FCS) and 13 touchdowns. He had a career game against Delaware last season with eight catches for 236 yards and four touchdowns.

He has played in 31 games and averaged 17 yards per catch during his career.

Hodge wasn’t on the practice field with his new teammates on Wednesday as he waits to get cleared by compliance.