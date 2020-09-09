Hokies wide receiver Jaden Payoute out indefinitely with ankle injury

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaden Payoute broke some injury news on Instagram.

Payoute posted photos and videos of himself at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center on Tuesday. He had a boot around his ankle early in the day and was in a hospital bed later in the afternoon.

Tech coach Justin Fuente confirmed the injury news in a virtual press conference Wednesday. Fuente expects the redshirt freshman to miss an extended period of time after suffering a leg injury in practice.

“It was a hard thing for everybody just because he’s worked so hard to continue to improve,” Fuente said. “I think he’s a great example of a guy that didn’t have success as soon as he stepped on campus but didn’t let that deter him.”

Payoute was expected to play a key role at receiver this season.

The Hokies had significant attrition at the position in the offseason and were looking to Payoute, along with recent grad transfers Evan Fairs and Changa Hodge, to provide them some depth behind Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson.

Fuente has been tight-lipped about the roster throughout the preseason, but he went out of his way to praise the progress Payoute was making.

“He’s going to be a really strong wide receiver with great explosiveness,” Fuente said last week.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder was a four-star recruit coming out of Lloyd C. Bird in Chesterfield. According to 247Sports composite rankings, he was the No. 4 in-state recruit from the 2019 class.

