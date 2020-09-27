How Virginia Tech made it through the season opener without defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton

“Ryan has a bright future in this game,” Fuente said. “He was really sharp and prepared when I told him this morning what we were going to do. He was neither surprised or taken back. He was ready for the moment and stepped up to the plate and did a fantastic job.”

Fuente also credited the leaders on the defensive side of the ball for keeping the group on track. Players were told during their pregame meal in Roanoke that Hamilton wasn’t cleared to be on the sideline.

“I would say it shouldn’t be understated the value of team leadership,” Fuente said. “Those guys certainly stepped up and helped the situation. Those are veteran guys who have played a bunch of snaps. ... We all know the names. That’s certainly helped.”

Defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt, linebacker Rayshard Ashby and Deablo all came into the game with more than 20 career starts. Deablo said there were very few communication errors on the field.

“It went pretty smooth,” Deablo said.

The night ended with Fuente dialing up Hamilton on FaceTime in the team’s locker room to let him take part in the unusual post-game celebration.

“It’s a heck of a way to get your first win as a coordinator, on the couch,” Fuente said.

