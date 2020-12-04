JMU women's basketball team beats Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Jamia Hazell and Kiki Jefferson had 16 points apiece to lead the James Madison women's basketball team to a 71-67 win over Virginia on Thursday night.

Ex-Cavalier Brianna Tinsley had nine points and six assists for the Dukes (2-1), who beat UVa for the third time in the last four meetings.

Amandine Toi had 17 points for UVa (0-3).

UVa trailed by 13 points entering the fourth quarter. Toi made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 70-67 with nine seconds left, but Jefferson made one of two free throws to extend the lead with 3.9 seconds left. UVa's Carole Miller turned the ball over with two seconds left.