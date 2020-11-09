Mark Berman's Preseason Top 25 men's basketball ballot

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll will be unveiled Monday, and yes, I am one of the voters again this season.

So here is a look at the ballot I turned in last week.

1. Baylor is my preseason No. 1. The Bears return Jared Butler (16 ppg), MaCio Teague (13.9 ppg), Mark Vital and Davion Mitchell from a 26-4 team that finished No. 5 in the final AP poll of last season. Presbyterian transfer Adam Flagler, who sat out last year, will also be pitching in.

2. Villanova, which was 10th in the final poll, is my No. 2. Collin Gillespie (15.1 ppg), Justin Moore (11.3 ppg), Jermaine Samuels (10.7 ppg) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (10.5 ppg) are back from a 24-7 team. Tulane transfer Caleb Daniels, who sat out last season, will also see action.

3. Gonzaga, which was No. 2 in the final poll, returns Corey Kispert (13.9 ppg), Joel Ayayi (10.6 ppg) and Drew Timme from a 31-2 team. Southern Illinois grad transfer Aaron Cook has come aboard, as has highly touted freshman Jalen Suggs.

4. Virginia, which was No. 16 in the final poll, welcomes back Kihei Clark (10.8 ppg), Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae from a 23-7 team. Marquette transfer Sam Hauser, who sat out last year, should make a big impact.