Mark Berman's Preseason Top 25 men's basketball ballot

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll will be unveiled Monday, and yes, I am one of the voters again this season.
So here is a look at the ballot I turned in last week.
1. Baylor is my preseason No. 1. The Bears return Jared Butler (16 ppg), MaCio Teague (13.9 ppg), Mark Vital and Davion Mitchell from a 26-4 team that finished No. 5 in the final AP poll of last season. Presbyterian transfer Adam Flagler, who sat out last year, will also be pitching in.
2. Villanova, which was 10th in the final poll, is my No. 2. Collin Gillespie (15.1 ppg), Justin Moore (11.3 ppg), Jermaine Samuels (10.7 ppg) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (10.5 ppg) are back from a 24-7 team. Tulane transfer Caleb Daniels, who sat out last season, will also see action.
3. Gonzaga, which was No. 2 in the final poll, returns Corey Kispert (13.9 ppg), Joel Ayayi (10.6 ppg) and Drew Timme from a 31-2 team. Southern Illinois grad transfer Aaron Cook has come aboard, as has highly touted freshman Jalen Suggs.
4. Virginia, which was No. 16 in the final poll, welcomes back Kihei Clark (10.8 ppg), Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae from a 23-7 team. Marquette transfer Sam Hauser, who sat out last year, should make a big impact.
5. Iowa, which was No. 25 in the final poll, has Luka Garza (23.9 ppg), CJ Frederick (10.2 ppg), Joe Wieskamp (14 pg), Joe Toussaint and Connor McCaffery back from a 20-11 team.
6. Kansas, which was No. 1 in the final poll, returns Marcus Garrett, David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji (10 ppg) from a 28-3 team. JUCO transfer Tyson Grant-Foster has come aboard, as has highly touted freshman Bryce Thompson.
7. Wisconsin, which was No. 17 in the final poll, has Nate Reuvers (13.1 ppg), Micah Potter (10.1 ppg). Brad Davison, D'Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford back from a 21-10 team.
8. Kentucky, which was No. 7 in the final poll, boasts highly touted freshmen Brandon Boston and Terrence Clarke. Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr should make a big impact. Devin Askew and Keion Brooks are back from a 25-6 team.
9. Illinois, which was No. 20 in the final poll, returns Kofi Cockburn (13.3 ppg), Ayo Dosunmu (11.6 ppg), Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams and Giogi Bezhanishvili from a 21-10 team. Holy Cross transfer Jacob Grandison, who sat out last year, will also see action.
10. Duke, which was No. 11 in the final poll, returns Matthew Hurt, Jordan Goldwire and Wendell Moore from a 25-6 team. Highly touted freshmen Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach and Mark Williams have come aboard, as has Columbia grad transfer Patrick Tape.
11. Creighton, which was No. 7 in the final poll, welcomes back Marcus Zegarowski (16.1 ppg), Christian Bishop, Mitch Ballock (11.9 ppg), Damien Jefferson and Denzel Bishop from a 24-7 team.
12. Tennessee was just 17-14 last year, but John Fulkerson (13.7 ppg), Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi (10.7 ppg) and Tves Pons (10.8 ppg) are back. Sacred Heart grad transfer E.J. Anosike and highly touted freshman Jaden Springer have come aboard.
13. Michigan State, which was No. 9 in the final poll, returns Aaron Henry (10 ppg), Rocket Watts and Malik Hall from a 22-9 team. Joshua Langford hopes to bounce back after missing last season. Marquette transfer Joey Hauser, who sat out last year, should make a big impact.
14. West Virginia, which was No. 24 in the final poll, returns Derek Culver (10.4 ppg), Emmitt Matthews, Oscar Tshiebwe (11.2 ppg), Miles McBride and Jordan McCabe from a 21-10 team. JUCO transfer Kendrian Johnson has come aboard.
15. Florida State, which was No. 4 in the final poll, returns M.J. Walker (10.6 ppg), Malik Osborne and RaiQuan Gray from a 26-5 team. Highly touted freshman Scottie Barnes and JUCO transfer Sardaar Calhoun have come aboard.
16. Houston, which was No. 22 in the final poll, brings back Quentin Grimes (12.1 ppg), Caleb Mills (13.2 ppg), Marcus Sasser and DeJon Jarreau from a 23-8 team.
17. Oregon, which was No. 13 in the final poll, returns Will Richardson (11 ppg), N'Faly Dante and Chris Duarte (12.9 ppg) from a 24-7 team. Rutgers grad transfer Eugene Omoruyi and UNLV grad transfer Amauri Hardy have come aboard. Duquesne transfer Eric Williams, who sat out last year, will also help.
18. Ohio State, which was No. 19 in the final poll, returns CJ Walker, Duane Washington (11.5 ppg), EJ Liddell and Kyle Young from a 21-10 team. Harvard grad transfer Seth Towns has come aboard. Cal transfer Justice Sueing, who sat out last year, should help too.
19. Texas Tech went just 18-13 last year, but Terrence Shannon and Kyler Edwards (11.4 ppg) are back. Georgetown transfer Mac McClung should make an impact. VCU grad transfer Marcus Santos-Silva also has come aboard. UNLV transfer Joel Ntambwe, who sat out last year, will also help.
20. UCLA returns Chris Smith (13.1 ppg), Jaime Jaquez, Jalen Hill, Tyger Campbell and Cody Riley from a 19-12 team. Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang should help.
21. LSU returns Trendon Watford (13.6 ppg), Javonte Smart (12.2 ppg) and Darius Days (11.1 ppg) from a 21-10 team.
22. North Carolina was just 14-19 last year but returns Garrison Brooks (16.8 ppg), Leaky Black and Armando Bacot and adds highly touted freshmen Day'Ron Sharpe, Caleb Love, Walker Kessler and R.J. Davis.
23. Texas welcomes back Andrew Jones (11.5 ppg), Matt Coleman (12.7 ppg), Courtney Ramsey (10.9 ppg), Jase Febres and Jericho Sims from a 19-12 team. Highly touted freshman Greg Brown has come aboard.
24. Arizona State welcomes back Remy Martin (19.1 ppg), Alonzo Verge (14.6 ppg) and Kimani Lawrence from a 20-11 team and adds Portland State transfer Holland Woods and highly touted freshman Josh Christopher and Marcus Bagley.
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Michigan, Rutgers, Stanford, Florida, Alabama, UConn, Indiana and Memphis. But in the end, I decided to go with Richmond at No. 25. The Spiders return Jacob Gilyard (12.7 ppg), Nathan Cayo, Blake Francis (17.7 ppg) and Grant Golden (13.4 ppg) from a 24-7 team.
