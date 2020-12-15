McFarling: Babcock processes the noise, stands by his man

“And all I’m working on is, hey man, if people can understand you and feel a part of it and understand your passion and how you feel about being here, then this is going to be a little bit easier,” Babcock said. “I’m a fifth-generation Virginian. Virginia Tech’s the longest place I’ve been. I feel like I can help him, right? If I had to move to Oklahoma, he could help me.”

Seems reasonable. Remember, though, we’re five years into this. Some things are easier to change than others.

A 10-win season, of course, would make all of that moot. That’s the real thing that’s been lacking lately.

“Football is important here,” Babcock said. “We must and will do better. Failure is simply not an option. That is crystal clear to me, to Justin and everyone here. That is the standard, and that's what we signed up for.”

And to those who think Fuente is the wrong guy to return the Hokies to that standard? Babcock hears you. To a point.

Ultimately, though, he had to make his own decision. It’s one that he’ll have to own, and one that he knew would be criticized in some circles.