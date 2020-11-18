McFarling: Bowl season stares down a 7-10 split

This is the time of year – most years, anyway – where teams start thinking about bowl eligibility. If they’ve got that part licked, they begin the quest to improve their postseason destination, seeking to earn the warmest and most exotic locales.

Virginia Tech (4-4) and Virginia (3-4) are squarely among the usual field in that regard.

The difference in 2020? They have no clue what lies at the end of this week, much less this season.

“I don’t know what it’s going to look like, to be honest with you,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said of the postseason picture. “I don’t know how everybody’s going to feel. I do know that football games are precious and opportunities are precious.”

They’re feeling more precious by the day, as COVID-19 cases continue to spike both inside and outside the sport. By Wednesday morning, the ACC already had canceled this week’s Wake Forest-Duke game and rescheduled five other games involving Miami, Wake, Louisville, North Carolina and Boston College.

Restrictions are tightening in the commonwealth and elsewhere in anticipation of more cases as the holidays approach. Given that, perhaps being able to complete the regular season safely should be cause for celebration.