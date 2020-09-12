McFarling: Hokies’ best option is to keep striving

Regroup and forge ahead.

It’s the mantra every football team uses when it loses a game. And it’s the approach that Virginia Tech needs to take now, after losing not one but two scheduled games to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday’s news that Tech had to postpone its Sept. 19 home game against Virginia was a bummer but not a stunner.

Less than two weeks ago, Tech coach Justin Fuente admitted to being a “basket case” as he tried to navigate the day-to-day challenges of positive coronavirus tests.

Just a few days ago, Fuente confessed that his team might not have had enough healthy players available to face N.C. State this weekend had the Wolfpack not postponed the game because of its own virus issues.

All that proved to be foreshadowing.

On what should have been the day of the 2020 season opener, Tech athletic director Whit Babcock met with Tech players and their parents at 8 a.m. Saturday to deliver the bad news. Positive tests and associated contact tracing within the Hokies’ program made the UVa game untenable at this time.

“I certainly feel for our players and fans, UVa’s players and fans as well,” Babcock said in a late-morning video conference call with reporters. “The uncertainty that these 18-to-22-year-olds are having to deal with is not fair, and I feel for them. But that was the right decision to make.”

And the next decision they have to make is simple: Don’t panic. Look in the mirror, assess what happened and move forward.

If this season is to have any chance of getting anywhere close to the finish line, the ACC will have to adopt the mentality that Major League Baseball did.