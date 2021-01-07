McFarling: Like close games? ACC hoops is for you

Miami’s looking up at everybody at 0-4 in the league, but the Hurricanes’ past three losses (including one to the Hokies) have been decided by a combined five points. At the other end of the standings, Louisville has started 3-0 in the ACC but hasn’t gotten any of those victories by more than 10 points.

So what does all this parity mean going forward? It means in-game coaching is going to matter – a lot. Those out-of-bounds plays in the final minute are going to be magnified. The ability to get defensive stops when it counts will be more important than ever.

Tech coach Mike Young said after Wednesday’s game that he wished he’d had a timeout to use when Louisville’s David Johnson missed his second free throw with 5.5 seconds left. It would have allowed Tech to set up a play, which is one of Young's strengths.

Alas, those timeouts were spent. Tech had to settle for Hunter Cattoor’s deep 3-point attempt that bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

Get used to those kind of moments. Odds are there will be plenty more to come in the 2020-21 ACC.

No play until May?

The Salem Red Sox still don’t have a schedule yet for 2021. Neither does any other team in the new-look minors.