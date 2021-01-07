McFarling: Like close games? ACC hoops is for you

When Louisville opened up a 14-point lead over visiting Virginia Tech early in the second half on Wednesday night, it appeared the Cardinals were going to breeze to a double-digit victory.
We should have known better.
That’s not the way ACC basketball works. Not this season.
The Hokies wound up rallying before losing 73-71, continuing an early trend in this conference season.
The six midweek ACC games staged this week were decided by an average of 3.5 points. The biggest “blowout” was Virginia’s 70-61 victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday – a game the Cavaliers trailed by 13 points in the first half.
And it’s not just this week. A whopping 19 of the 24 ACC games (79.2%) contested thus far have been decided by 10 points or fewer.
Form and pedigree haven’t seemed to matter. Boston College nearly knocked off Duke on Wednesday as an 11-point underdog, falling 83-82 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. That same night, Pittsburgh charged back from an 18-point deficit to stun host Syracuse as an 11-point pup.
North Carolina’s four league games have been decided by a combined 11 points, including a 66-65 win last weekend over a Notre Dame team that will visit Cassell Coliseum on Sunday night.
Miami’s looking up at everybody at 0-4 in the league, but the Hurricanes’ past three losses (including one to the Hokies) have been decided by a combined five points. At the other end of the standings, Louisville has started 3-0 in the ACC but hasn’t gotten any of those victories by more than 10 points.
So what does all this parity mean going forward? It means in-game coaching is going to matter – a lot. Those out-of-bounds plays in the final minute are going to be magnified. The ability to get defensive stops when it counts will be more important than ever.
Tech coach Mike Young said after Wednesday’s game that he wished he’d had a timeout to use when Louisville’s David Johnson missed his second free throw with 5.5 seconds left. It would have allowed Tech to set up a play, which is one of Young's strengths.
Alas, those timeouts were spent. Tech had to settle for Hunter Cattoor’s deep 3-point attempt that bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
Get used to those kind of moments. Odds are there will be plenty more to come in the 2020-21 ACC.
No play until May?
The Salem Red Sox still don’t have a schedule yet for 2021. Neither does any other team in the new-look minors.
This week, Major League Baseball made official a bit of news most of us assumed was coming: The minor league season won’t start when it normally does. Baseball America reported that MLB sent a memo to affiliated squads on Monday, informing them that the minor league seasons at Double-A and Single-A will be delayed.
Players at those lower levels won’t begin their spring training until the MLB and Triple-A players have concluded theirs, allowing for more social distancing at the complexes in Florida and Arizona.
This could push back the start of Salem’s season a month or more, depending on how long both groups play in the spring. It also likely will extend the regular season into early October and eliminate postseason games at Single-A and Double-A.
April is a notoriously bad time for attendance at all levels of professional baseball. The weather in the Roanoke Valley often remains sketchy that month, overriding the excitement of the new season and suppressing crowds.
Regardless of when the Sox start, the most important thing is that crowds can come at all. Minor league clubs rely on the gate as much as any sport to sustain themselves, and who among us isn’t yearning to get back out in the sunshine and catch a pro baseball game for the first time since 2019?
Here’s hoping the delay to the season -- and the trajectory of the pandemic -- make that more of a possibility.