McFarling: Salem's drop in class no reason to feel low

With the New York-Penn League dissolved – and with it, former short-season Red Sox affiliate Lowell -- Salem will be the first stop for prospects outside of the complex-based Gulf Coast League.

“In Low-A, just after you get drafted, a lot of times Boston or the major league affiliate might want to keep you there a little bit longer,” Lawrence said. “Once you start bumping up, your climb to the big leagues is accelerated. So I think there’s a lot of pros from a player standpoint. I think our fans should be excited to see these guys.”

No leagues will be announced officially until all the affiliates sign their licensing agreements, but you can likely expect the Sox to land in a 12-team circuit with familiar opponents that also have dropped down a level (Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Myrtle Beach) as well as some of the former South Atlantic League teams such as Columbia, Delmarva and Kannapolis.

“We have some guesses, but not current knowledge,” White said. “I think when it all comes out, you’ll see that proximity is very important in all this.”

White, who oversees the club from Boston, stressed that nothing operationally will change with the new classification.