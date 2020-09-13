Mirim Lee stuns in ANA Inspiration victory

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Mirim Lee chipped in three times Sunday, the last one for eagle on the final hole that got her into a three-way playoff at the ANA Inspiration that she won on the first extra hole with a birdie.
It was another wild finish in the LPGA major that moved from the first weekend of April to the 100-degree heat of September, and no one was more surprised than the 29-year-old Lee.
She was never in the lead at any point until she calmly holed a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th to beat Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson, who each had the lead on the back nine.
Lee pitched in from long range for par on the 16th, dropped a shot on the next hole and appeared to be out of it until her chip from behind the 18th green rammed against the pin and dropped for eagle and a 5-under 67.
Korda, the 22-year-old American going for her first major, had a two-shot lead with four holes to play and couldn’t hold it.
Henderson lost the lead with a double bogey on the 13th hole that nearly cost her.
Jimenez secures PGA Tour Champions win
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Miguel Angel Jimenez completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Sanford International, the PGA Tour Champions’ first event with fans since returning from a break for the coronavirus pandemic.
Jimenez closed with a 5-under 65 at Minehaha Country Club to beat Steve Flesch by a stroke. The 56-year-old Spanish star won for the second time this season and 10th on the 50-and-over tour.
Tied for the second-round lead with Steve Stricker, Jimenez eagled the par-5 12th for the second time in three days and played the four par-5 holes in 4 under with birdies on Nos. 4 and 16. He parred the final two holes to finish at 14-under 196.
Flesch eagled the 16th in a 63.
Stricker shot a 67 to tie for third with Bernhard Langer (65) at 12 under. Stricker won the inaugural event in 2018, then skipped his title defense last year.
Portugal Masters goes to Coetzee by 2 strokes
VILAMOURA, Portugal — South African George Coetzee shot a 5-under 66 to win the Portugal Masters by two strokes on Sunday.
Coetzee finished at 16 under par after birdies on two of the last three holes to seal the victory over Englishman Laurie Canter, who also shot a 66.
Tommy Fleetwood (64) ended another shot back after making a late charge with four birdies in his last seven holes, including the final two. The Englishman was tied for third with Swede Joakim Lagergren (65), who also finished strongly with birdies on Nos. 14, 16 and 17.
The 34-year-old Coetzee clinched his fifth European Tour title with a bogey-free round that included some key par saves at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura. He also won last week on the Sunshine Tour.
Coetzee carried a one-shot lead into the final round.
He had entered the weekend eight shots behind Julien Guerrier (72), who finished in a tie for eighth, seven shots off the lead.
