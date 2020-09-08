mlb notes 090920 sp

The Atlanta Braves’ seasonlong rotation woes continued Tuesday when Max Fried, the top healthy starter, was placed on the 10-day injured list.
The latest blow to the rotation could accelerate the team’s plans to have Cole Hamels rushed into action for his 2020 debut.
Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said Fried has a left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine. Anthopoulos said he hopes Fried can return from the IL as soon as he is eligible on Sept. 16
.
Gene Budig , last president of AL, dies
NEW YORK — Gene Budig, the educator and baseball fan from small-town Nebraska who became the head of three major universities and the last president of the American League, died Tuesday. He was 81.
His death was announced by the commissioner’s office and the Charleston RiverDogs, a minor league team he co-owned. No cause was given. He had been in hospice in South Carolina.
Budig succeeded Bobby Brown as AL president in 1994 and augmented his staff with Larry Doby, the first Black player in the AL. Budig held the job until baseball owners abolished league presidents under a reorganization urged by Selig in 2000.
Minors president retires amid restructuring
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O’Conner abruptly announced his impending retirement amid talks between the minors and Major League Baseball to dramatically restructure baseball’s developmental pipeline.
O’Conner was with MiLB for 28 years, including a 13-year run as president. He was reelected to serve a four-year term last December, but he said in a statement Tuesday that he will retire on Dec. 31.
His announcement comes ahead of the Sept. 30 expiration of the Professional Baseball Agreement between MLB and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, which governs the minors. MLB proposed shrinking the affiliated minors from 160 teams to 120 last year, drawing outrage from minor league teams.
