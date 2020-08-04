mlb roundup/notes 080520

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina says he’s one of the players on the team who tested positive for COVID-19.
The nine-time All-Star revealed his results Tuesday in a Spanish-language Instagram post. Soon afterward, the Cardinals issued a release naming six of the players who have tested positive.
The others are infielders Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo along with pitchers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.
“I am saddened to have tested positive for COVID-19, even after adhering to safety guidelines that were put in place,” Molina said in a release issued by the team. “I will do everything within my power to return as soon as possible for Cardinals fans, the city of St. Louis and my teammates.”
Braves place Soroka on 45-day injured list
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have placed right-hander Mike Soroka on the 45-day injured list following his season-ending torn right Achilles tendon and have designated right-hander Chris Rusin for assignment.
Soroka, the team’s opening day starter, had to be helped off the field after suffering his injury in Monday night’s loss to the New York Mets.
General manager Alex Anthopoulos said Soroka, who turned 23 on Tuesday, is expected to have surgery within a week. Anthopoulos wouldn’t place a timetable on Soroka’s recovery period.
The Braves made two moves to add depth to their bullpen, recalling right-handers Huascar Ynoa and Chad Sobotka from their alternate training site.
Nats’ Soto reinstated, not in starting lineup
WASHINGTON — Left fielder Juan Soto was reinstated by the Washington Nationals from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday after missing the team’s first seven games of the season.
Manager Dave Martinez did not put the slugger in Washington’s starting lineup against the New York Mets for the opener of a two-game series Tuesday night. Martinez did say Soto was available to pinch hit.
Soto was sidelined on opening day, July 23, after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Indians’ Francona undergoing tests
CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona continues to undergo medical tests for a gastrointestinal issue, and there remains no clear timetable for when he’ll return to the team.
Francona has scheduled appointments with “a series of doctors” at the Cleveland Clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday, said team President Chris Antonetti, who is with the team in Cincinnati.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Twins 7, Pirates 3
MINNEAPOLIS — José Berríos pitched six strong innings and Nelson Cruz had three hits as Minnesota beat Pittsburgh in a game briefly delayed when an unauthorized drone flew over Target Field.
The Twins won their fifth in a row, completed a 7-1 homestand and improved to 9-2 for the second time in the team’s 60-year history. The other was 2001.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!