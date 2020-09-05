 Skip to main content
MLB roundup/notes: Oakland snaps skid over Padres
OAKLAND, Calif. — Manager Bob Melvin figured the slugging Athletics might need a few games to regain their offensive swagger following an unplanned layoff this past week.

Ramón Laureano homered to help Sean Manaea win his third straight start, and Oakland snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the San Diego Padres 8-4 on Saturday.

Cubs 4, Cardinals 1

CHICAGO — Yu Darvish pitched seven dazzling innings in his seventh consecutive win and Chicago beat St. Louis in the opener of a big five-game series.

Led by Darvish and Willson Contreras, Chicago won for the fourth time in five games and strengthened its grip on the top spot in the NL Central.

Notes

Ripken celebrates longest start record

It’s been 25 years since Cal Ripken broke Lou Gehrig’s major league record for consecutive games played, a feat the Baltimore Orioles star punctuated with an unforgettable lap around Camden Yards in the middle of his 2,131st successive start.

Since reaching that milestone on Sept. 6, 1995, Ripken has been inducted into the Hall of Fame, battled prostate cancer and, just recently, celebrated his 60th birthday.

Trout ties Angels’ home run record

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout tied the Angels’ record for career home runs in the first inning of Friday night’s 6-5 win over the Astros .

Trout drove a sinker over the wall in center field for No. 299 of his 10-year career, matching Tim Salmon for the franchise mark.

Jays SS Bichette gets virtual hits in

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was set to hit in a simulated game against reliever Ken Giles before Toronto played at Boston. Bichette hasn’t played since Aug. 15 because of a sprained right knee .

Bichette is batting .361 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 14 games.

