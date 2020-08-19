MLB roundup

DENVER — Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, last season’s AL Rookie of the Year, will miss the rest of the season because of a partially torn right patellar tendon that requires surgery, manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday.
Álvarez hit 27 homers in 313 at-bats last season but appeared in just two games this year. He missed the first three weeks of the season while recovering from the coronavirus.
Red Sox 6, Phillies 3
BOSTON — Rafael Devers had a two-run homer and drove in three runs, and Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in two runs to help Boston beat Philadelphia and avoid its first 10-game losing streak since 2014.
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE — Randal Grichuk hit two homers, and Toronto capped a three-game sweep of Baltimore.
Cardinals 9, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Matt Carpenter hit a grand slam and St. Louis beat the Cubs in Game 1 of a doubleheader, holding Chicago to two hits .
Royals 4, Reds 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brad Keller pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning and extended his shutout streak to 17 2/3 innings, leading Kansas City over Cincinnati in the first game of a twin bill.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!