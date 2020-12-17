Montgomery County, Seminole District schools pause sports until January

Add the schools in Montgomery County and the Seminole District to the list of those who will not hold athletic competitions until early January.
Montgomery County — which includes Auburn, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Eastern Montgomery high schools — has opted to postpone all games until Jan. 3.
In-season practices are still permitted in Montgomery County, but out-of-season workouts will not be allowed over the next two weeks.
Meanwhile, the principals in the eight-member Seminole District, which includes Bedford County schools Jefferson Forest and Liberty, voted Thursday to not return to competition until Jan. 4.
Each Seminole team will postpone the four boys and girls basketball games and wrestling matches it had on the December schedule.
The 13 high schools in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts — Alleghany, Cave Spring, Covington, Craig County, Glenvar, Hidden Valley, James River, Lord Botetourt, Northside, Patrick Henry, Salem, William Byrd and William Fleming — are using COVID-19 metrics on a weekly basis to determine if they will compete.
The schools will be presented each Friday with each respective county's health district numbers, which must be out of the top two "high-risk" categories in order for teams to be eligible to play.
All of the 13 schools' December schedules are blank, either by proactively deciding to postpone games or having opponents which already have pushed games back.
Timesland public schools that have not delayed the winter sports season beyond the VHSL's official Dec. 21 start include Floyd County, Giles, Grayson County, Radford and Pulaski County.
VISAA rescinds mask rule
The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association has followed the VHSL in rescinding the ruling it made Friday requiring athletes to wear face masks in games and practices to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The VISAA has changed the language of its ruling, stating the wearing masks is "encouraged" rather than required.
However, coaches will be required to wear face masks during all practices and games, according to VISAA executive director Dick Kemper.
Vikings promote softball assistant
Dustin Campbell has been hired as Northside's new softball coach after spending four seasons as a Vikings assistant.
Campbell has a decade of experience coaching travel softball teams, beginning as the head coach of the Virginia Scrappers in 2011 before becoming the club president for three years.
He also has been an assistant with the Southeastern 18U Sting Fastpitch Gold travel team.
He works full time with the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.
Campbell replaces Sarah Cutright as Northside's head coach.
The Vikings finished 7-15 overall and 2-6 in the Blue Ridge District in 2019.
LB's Oliver signs with FCS team
Lord Botetourt senior tight end and linebacker Bryson Oliver has joined a long list of recent Cavaliers football players who have signed with an FBS or FCS school.
Oliver signed with FCS and Big South Conference member Charleston Southern, one of eight current Botetourt seniors and 15 Cavaliers in the last five seasons to commit to a Division I school.
This year's list includes running back Hunter Rice to Army, offensive linemen Colston Powers and Troy Everett and linebacker Kyle Arnholt to Appalachian State, defensive lineman Xavier Stephens to Lehigh and linebacker Zach Horton to James Madison.
Horton committed to JMU after his junior year at Northside and transferred to Botetourt in the summer.
James River adds 3 to D-III
A trio of James River athletes have cast their lot with Division III programs.
Jake Braun (Averett) and Gabe Sebastino (Marymount) will play baseball, while Lily Wilson will play volleyball at Randolph College.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!