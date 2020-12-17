Montgomery County, Seminole District schools pause sports until January

Add the schools in Montgomery County and the Seminole District to the list of those who will not hold athletic competitions until early January.

Montgomery County — which includes Auburn, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Eastern Montgomery high schools — has opted to postpone all games until Jan. 3.

In-season practices are still permitted in Montgomery County, but out-of-season workouts will not be allowed over the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the principals in the eight-member Seminole District, which includes Bedford County schools Jefferson Forest and Liberty, voted Thursday to not return to competition until Jan. 4.

Each Seminole team will postpone the four boys and girls basketball games and wrestling matches it had on the December schedule.

The 13 high schools in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts — Alleghany, Cave Spring, Covington, Craig County, Glenvar, Hidden Valley, James River, Lord Botetourt, Northside, Patrick Henry, Salem, William Byrd and William Fleming — are using COVID-19 metrics on a weekly basis to determine if they will compete.