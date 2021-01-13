Morsell return makes a difference

Still, the story of the day was Morsell, who had been quarantined for 10 days as the result of contact tracing.

He had played in seven UVa games previously, three as a starter, averaging 5.7 points and shooting 40% from the field, including 21.4% on 3-pointers (3 for 14).

"I had to figure out the team's practice schedule," said Morsell, who was careful not to be around his teammates. "For the most part, access to a gym was limited. I had to take full advantage of it, running and staying in shape and using the quarantine to my advantage.

"I was fresh, my shoulder felt good and I was really relaxed [Wednesday]. It was tough. I had to watch the [previous] game on TV like everyone else."

He had been through two practices before playing 24 minutes against the Irish.

"I'm using '20-'21 as a new beginning," said Morsell, the player of the year in the Washington, D.C., area as a senior in high school at St. John's.

Bennett was not happy with the Cavaliers' defense that allowed the Irish to cut a 24-point lead in the second half to 12 points at 61-49 with 7:22 left.

"That other part always concerns you," Bennett said of the Cavaliers' defense, "but certainly we'll take it."