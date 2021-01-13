Morsell return makes a difference

CHARLOTTESVILLE — If Virginia sophomore Casey Morsell was hoping for a breakout game, his performance Wednesday at John Paul Jones met the description.
Morsell, who had not played in a game since UVa was at Notre Dame on Dec. 30, came off the bench in the first half Wednesday and finished with 15 points, hitting six of seven shots from the field.
The Cavaliers defeated the Irish 80-68, extending their winning streak over Notre Dame to six games. UVa has won 16 of the last 17 games between the teams.
It was the fourth win in a row for 18th-ranked Virginia, which improved its record to 8-2 overall and 4-0 in the ACC,
"We drifted into some old habits defensively that, you know, aren't going to cut it," said UVa coach Tony Bennett, referring to a 43-point Notre Dame second half after the Cavaliers had taken a 37-25 lead.
Virginia had not scored 80 points or more since an 89-54 triumph over Towson in the first game of the season.
Seven-footer Jay Huff played a big role in UVa building a big lead Wednesday and finished with 18 points . All four of his first-half field goals came on 3-pointers.
Huff and fellow UVa big man Sam Hauser matched Notre Dame's first-half point total.
Five Virginia players scored in double figures as the Cavaliers led by as many as 24 points.
Still, the story of the day was Morsell, who had been quarantined for 10 days as the result of contact tracing.
He had played in seven UVa games previously, three as a starter, averaging 5.7 points and shooting 40% from the field, including 21.4% on 3-pointers (3 for 14).
"I had to figure out the team's practice schedule," said Morsell, who was careful not to be around his teammates. "For the most part, access to a gym was limited. I had to take full advantage of it, running and staying in shape and using the quarantine to my advantage.
"I was fresh, my shoulder felt good and I was really relaxed [Wednesday]. It was tough. I had to watch the [previous] game on TV like everyone else."
He had been through two practices before playing 24 minutes against the Irish.
"I'm using '20-'21 as a new beginning," said Morsell, the player of the year in the Washington, D.C., area as a senior in high school at St. John's.
Bennett was not happy with the Cavaliers' defense that allowed the Irish to cut a 24-point lead in the second half to 12 points at 61-49 with 7:22 left.
"That other part always concerns you," Bennett said of the Cavaliers' defense, "but certainly we'll take it."
Virginia is 4-0 since its 98-75 loss to No. 1-ranked Gonzaga on Dec. 26.
Three-pointers were a big difference Wednesday as the Irish went 5-of-22 from behind the arc and the Cavaliers were 12-of-24, with Huff leading the way, knocking down four 3-pointers in eight attempts.
Between 3-pointers, he also took a charge from a Notre Dame offensive player.
"This is more charges than I've ever taken in my life … over the past few games," Huff said. "I never took any intentional charges in high school. It's kind of worked out to where I've gotten a couple. I've been kind of lucky."