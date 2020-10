NASCAR Today

Bank of America Roval 400 n 2:30 p.m., WSLS

TRACK: Charlotte Motor Speedway ‘Roval’

WEATHER: 76 degrees, thunderstorms

TRACK LENGTH: 2.28 miles

RACE LENGTH: 109 laps, 248.52 miles

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Chase Elliott

QUALIFYING RECORD: Kurt Busch, 106.868 mph, 2018

RACE RECORD: Ryan Blaney, 82.215 mph, 2018

Six spots are up for grabs in this Round of 12 cutoff race, with Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch already locked in on wins.

Kevin Harvick needs only eight points to qualify for the Round of 8, while last year’s “Roval” winner Chase Elliott needs 32.

Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola need to win or get help to advance to the next round.

Lineup