NBA roundup: Buzzer-beater helps Raptors avoid 3-0 hole vs. Celtics

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Toronto Raptors were a half-second away from falling into the abyss that no NBA team has ever escaped. Down by two points, down by two games, the reigning champions needed a miracle.
OG Anunoby delivered.
Anunoby caught a cross-court pass that Kyle Lowry threaded over everybody else on the floor and hit a 3-pointer as time expired, giving the Raptors a 104-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Thursday night.
The Raptors mobbed Anunoby after the shot, reveling in the moment.
The Celtics still lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is Saturday.
Boston took a two-point lead when Kemba Walker found Daniel Theis for a dunk with a half-second left.
No team in NBA history has rallied from a 3-0 series deficit. The Raptors won’t have to try it now; Lowry elected to audible and throw the long pass — threading it over Boston’s 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall — to Anunoby.
Lowry finished with 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Fred VanVleet scored 25 points, Pascal Siakam had 16, and Anunoby 12.
Walker scored 29 points for the Celtics.
LATE THURSDAY
Clippers 120, Nuggets 97
Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and Los Angeles rolled past Denver in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Paul George scored 19 points and Marcus Morris added 18. The Clippers shot 57% from the field.
Nikola Jokic scored 15 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray, who averaged 31.6 points in the first round, finished with just 12 points.
NOTE
Woodson joins Knicks staff as assistant
Mike Woodson, the only Knicks coach to win a playoff series in the last two decades and the last one to even reach the postseason, is coming back to New York as an assistant on Tom Thibodeau’s staff.
Woodson was one of the assistant coaches announced Friday by the Knicks, who hired Thibodeau as their coach in July.
