NBA roundup: Playoff experience proving valuable for champion Raptors

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anyone not giving the Toronto Raptors much of a chance to repeat as NBA champions without Kawhi Leonard might want to reconsider.
The Raptors have played mostly under the radar this season, yet earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They are the only No. 1 or 2 seed not to get upset in the first two games of the first round of the postseason.
Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam have the Raptors with a 2-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets entering Game 3 Friday.
Their battle-tested playoff experience was on display Wednesday when the Raptors trailed for most of the game but rallied to take a lead in the fourth quarter and then held on to beat the Nets 104-99.
“There is no situation we haven’t been in before,” VanVleet said.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse called it a “gut it out” win on a night when the Raptors struggled with the Nets continuously switching on defense.
In the end, the Raptors found a way to win as they have all season, going with a smaller lineup that including Siakam at center.
“We have guys that have experience, guys that have been in big playoff games before and I think we understand what it takes,” Siakam said. “We just try to continue to play our game and find a way to win.”
The Raptors improved to 18-8 in the playoffs under Nurse, now in his second season.
THURSDAY
Rockets 111, Thunder 98
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — James Harden had 21 points and nine assists and Houston made 19 of an NBA-record 56 3-point attempts to beat Oklahoma City for a 2-0 lead in the first-round Western Conference series.
The Rockets, who once again played without former Thunder star Russell Westbrook (right quad strain) held the Thunder to 39 points after the break.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points for the Thunder.
Heat 109, Pacers 100
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. —
Duncan Robinson hit his first six shots — all from 3-point range — and finished with 24 points as Miami beat Indiana for a 2-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference series.
Robinson didn’t miss until midway through the third quarter, and he tied the Heat record for 3s in a playoff game with seven. He finished 7-of-8 shooting.
Goran Dragic scored 20 points, and Jimmy Butler added 18 points for the Heat.
Victor Oladipo, who had been questionable with an injured left eye, led Indiana with 22 points. Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon (UVa) each had 17 points.
LATE WEDNESDAY
Mavs 127, Clippers 114
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Luka Doncic scored 28 points and Dallas put together the pivotal run when he was out to beat Los Angeles and even the Western Conference playoff series at a game apiece.
Kristaps Porzingis added 23 points for the Mavericks.
Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers.
Celtics 128, 76ers 101
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, a career playoff high, and Boston beat Philadelphia to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference series.
Kemba Walker added 22 points and Jaylen Brown had 20 for the Celtics, who shot 51% from the field. Joel Embiid had 34 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers.
