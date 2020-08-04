nba roundup

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Brooklyn ahead to stay, and the Nets beat Milwaukee 119-116 on Tuesday to keep the Bucks from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
Luwawu-Cabarrot finished with a career-high 26 points for New Jersey.
Jamal Crawford made his Brooklyn debut and had five points and three assists in six minutes off the bench before hurting his left hamstring in the second quarter.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 16 points playing only the first half for Milwaukee.
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Mavericks 114, Kings 110, OT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Luka Doncic posted a historic triple-double with 34 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Sacramento Kings in overtime.
At 21 years, 158 days, Doncic became the youngest player to finish a game with 30 or more points, 20 or more rebounds and 10 or more assists, shattering Oscar Robertson’s previous mark of 23 years, 12 days.
Suns 117, Clippers 115
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Devin Booker made a turnaround jumper over Paul George as time expired, capping a 35-point performance and giving the Phoenix Suns a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Suns improved to 3-0 in the bubble as they chase a playoff spot.
Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 27 points and George added 23.
LATE MONDAY
Lakers 116, Jazz 108
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds, as the Los Angeles Lakers clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
LeBron James added 22 points for the Lakers (51-15).
Donovan Mitchell scored 33 and Mike Conley had 24 for Utah.
Pelicans 109, Grizzlies 99
Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and New Orleans got a much-needed victory over Memphis.
Zion Williamson had 23 points, seven rebounds and tied a career high with five assists for New Orleans. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 22 points for the Grizzlies.
76ers 132, Spurs 130
Shake Milton made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds remaining and Philadelphia beat San Antonio.
Joel Embiid had 27 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers.
DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points for San Antonio.
NOTE
Grizzlies’ Jackson injured
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Memphis Grizzlies will be without forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. for whatever remains of this season after he hurt his left knee.
