NCAA denies Hokies RB Raheem Blackshear’s waiver request for immediate eligibility

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear’s waiver request for immediate eligibility was denied on Thursday.
The Rutgers transfer, listed as a redshirt junior on the Hokies’ roster, had enrolled at Virginia Tech and joined the team back in January.
Tech’s compliance department plans to appeal the decision.
“We were shocked and saddened by that,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said in a virtual press conference with reporters. “Raheem was shocked. Our administration feels like we have a very strong case. We are absolutely going to appeal that and see if we can make any headway there.”
The Hokies haven’t had much success seeking immediate eligibility waivers from the NCAA going back to last year when it went 0 for 2 with Coastal Carolina transfer Brock Hoffman and Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister.
Hoffman’s case made national headlines after he exhausted his appeals just days before the 2019 season. His waiver request was described as an “open and shut” case by those familiar with the situation.
The offensive lineman transferred to Virginia Tech to be closer to home and his ailing mother, Stephanie Hoffman, who was suffering from side effects after having surgery to remove a non-cancerous brain tumor.
Tech’s struggles stand out given the NCAA’s recent rulings around the ACC, with Notre Dame transfer quarterback Phil Jurkoven receiving a waiver at Boston College, Mississippi State transfers Fabien Lovett and Jarrian Jones receiving waivers at Florida State and Arizona State quarterback Joey Yellen getting notified on Friday he was cleared to play this season for Pittsburgh.
Fuente, who was critical of the way the NCAA handled Hoffman’s request last year, isn’t giving up hope on Blackshear’s appeal. The team declined to provide any details about the substance of Blackshear’s waiver request.
“[Compliance felt] good about our stance,” Fuente said. “They were surprised. I’m cautiously optimistic we can turn it around in relatively short order.”
In the meantime, Blackshear, who would lose one of his two remaining years of eligibility without a waiver, remains an active participant in fall camp. The speedy running back hasn’t needed much time to show the coaching staff why he was such a highly sought-after talent once his name hit the transfer portal.
The 5-foot-9, 192-pounder is spending half his time working with the receivers and the other half with the team’s running backs.
At Rutgers, he had 211 carries for 912 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and 80 catches for 810 receiving yards with 12 total touchdowns. He was honorable mention all-Big Ten (as voted on by the coaches) in 2018.
“I’ve only seen him practice football four times, but he’s a pretty remarkable talent,” Fuente said. “There’s probably four to five positions on either side of the ball that he could play. I mean, he is talented, highly intelligent and rarely skilled. So he’s kind of a unique part of that. He can play in the slot, he can play tailback. He can do a lot of stuff.”
Top 25 still a go
The Associated Press announced Friday that it intends to rank teams if major college football games are played this season.
The preseason AP Top 25 is scheduled to be released Aug. 24,and the AP will also release its preseason All-America team the following day.
The AP has asked its voters to consider all Division I teams when filling out their ballots, so the preseason poll is expected to include teams from conferences that have decided not to play this fall.
After games begin, voters will rank only teams that are scheduled to play.
