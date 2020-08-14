NCAA denies Hokies RB Raheem Blackshear’s waiver request for immediate eligibility

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear’s waiver request for immediate eligibility was denied on Thursday.

The Rutgers transfer, listed as a redshirt junior on the Hokies’ roster, had enrolled at Virginia Tech and joined the team back in January.

Tech’s compliance department plans to appeal the decision.

“We were shocked and saddened by that,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said in a virtual press conference with reporters. “Raheem was shocked. Our administration feels like we have a very strong case. We are absolutely going to appeal that and see if we can make any headway there.”

The Hokies haven’t had much success seeking immediate eligibility waivers from the NCAA going back to last year when it went 0 for 2 with Coastal Carolina transfer Brock Hoffman and Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister.

Hoffman’s case made national headlines after he exhausted his appeals just days before the 2019 season. His waiver request was described as an “open and shut” case by those familiar with the situation.

The offensive lineman transferred to Virginia Tech to be closer to home and his ailing mother, Stephanie Hoffman, who was suffering from side effects after having surgery to remove a non-cancerous brain tumor.

Tech’s struggles stand out given the NCAA’s recent rulings around the ACC, with Notre Dame transfer quarterback Phil Jurkoven receiving a waiver at Boston College, Mississippi State transfers Fabien Lovett and Jarrian Jones receiving waivers at Florida State and Arizona State quarterback Joey Yellen getting notified on Friday he was cleared to play this season for Pittsburgh.