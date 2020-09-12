NFL blitz: Week 1 preview

Buccaneers at Saints
Life at 40. Well, 41 and 43. How sweet it can be. Tom Brady makes his Buccaneers debut against that youngster Drew Brees and the Saints in the first matchup of 40-plus quarterbacks in NFL annals during one of the most anticipated openers the league has seen. All those doubts about the NFL starting on time can be shoved aside . They are the top two in yards and TDs passing, and it’s the first game since 1998 (Dan Marino and John Elway) featuring the 1-2 career yards passing leaders.
Packers at Vikings
The Vikings are 23-9 at home in the regular season since their stadium opened in 2016, tied with New Orleans and Philadelphia for the NFC’s best home record during that span. The Packers are 47-18-1 in games QB Aaron Rodgers has played against NFC North teams, including 6-0 last season. He is 14-8-1 as the starter against the Vikings and led Green Bay to a division clincher in last season’s finale.
Browns at Ravens
Lamar Jackson comes off an MVP season and there are many who believe he will be even better (especially as a passer) in 2020.
The Ravens’ defense potentially is so formidable that cutting safety Earl Thomas shouldn’t hurt.
Cleveland is talented, too, but big egos and immaturity damaged them last season. The Browns haven’t won an opener since 2004 against the Ravens and are 1-19-1 in Week 1 since 1999.
Cardinals at 49ers
The 49ers are in the league’s toughest division and have the championship game losers syndrome to battle.
They can make an early statement that they have the goods to stay on top of the NFC West, and no team returns more snaps. Continuity is critical this season.
Arizona has the makings of one of the NFL’s most exciting teams now that perennial All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins is aboard.
Cowboys at Rams
Welcome to Sofi Stadium, Stan Kroenke’s billion-dollar palace that the Rams and Chargers will call home.
The Cowboys bring what looks like an all-world offense of RB Zeke Elliott, QB Dak Prescott, WR Amari Cooper and a stout line. They also bring a questionable defense.
L.A. keeps spending lots of money on stars (CB Jalen Ramsey is the latest), but also sent away one of its biggest (RB Todd Gurley).
Dolphins at Patriots
How much New England flavor do the Dolphins have? Three of their eight captains are newcomers who came from the Patriots. Their coach, Brian Flores, was a defensive assistant in New England.
As Tom Brady moved south to Tampa Bay, Cam Newton headed north from Carolina, but his receiving group is suspect other than Julian Edelman.
Raiders at Panthers
The Raiders face perhaps the NFC’s worst squad in a total rebuild job under new coach Matt Rhule.
“When you’re talking about a college coach coming in, some pro coaches, other college coaches, new personnel, I think our coaching staff has one of the toughest challenges in Week 1,” Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said.
Titans at Broncos
Von Miller’s severe ankle injury is a massive blow. But the Broncos are 30-7-1 all-time in home openers and no team has a better Week 1 mark than Denver’s 39-20-1.
“I’m pretty sure you’re going to see a lot of penalties, a lot of different things that we’re going to be able to learn from,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said.
Steelers at Giants
Big Ben makes his return just outside the Big Apple.
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is back from a lost year (elbow surgery), which should revitalize the offense.
Pittsburgh already has a defense with Steel Curtain capabilities. Roethlisberger has 18 TD passes and four INTs in his past seven games against NFC East opponents.
Jets at Bills
While the tabloids love to ballyhoo this as a battle between third-year QBs Josh Allen and Sam Darnold, look for this one to be decided by the defenses.
That should give a major edge to the Bills given that the Jets’ two best defenders, safety Jamal Adams (dealt to Seattle) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (opted out) are absent.
Seahawks at Falcons
The Falcons have been shuffled aside with so much focus on Brady vs. Brees in the NFC South.
Maybe that’s understandable given their history since blowing that monstrous lead in the 2017 Super Bowl. It’s also unwise because Matt Ryan and Julio Jones remain formidable. So the defenses could be the deciding factors here.
Bears at Lions
Does anyone outside of the Windy City and Motor City expect much from these teams?
The Lions need a strong record to give coach Matt Patricia some job security.
The Bears need a solid season to give QB Mitchell Trubisky the same. At least Chicago has a solid defense. The Bears are 4-0 under coach Matt Nagy against Patricia.
Colts at Jaguars
Here comes Philip Rivers’ debut with the Colts, who made some intriguing offseason moves to try to keep up with Houston and Tennessee in the AFC South.
Rivers is 7-2 with 24 TD passes and five INTs in nine starts against the Jaguars. Jacksonville revamped its roster by getting rid of huge salaries while becoming younger.
Chargers at Bengals
Top overall draftee Joe Burrow takes over at QB for the Bungles, uh, Bengals.
If he can avoid the annoying presence of pass-rushing fiend Joey Bosa, Burrow just might give Cincinnati its first winning record (1-0) since the last millennium (just kidding).
The Chargers have won all three season openers against the Bengals.
