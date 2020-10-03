The Saints have lost consecutive games for the first time in three years. They last lost three in a row when they started 0-3 in 2016. But they have been without 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas (ankle). The star WR has been ruled out for this week as well. The Lions ended an 11-game slide with their upset victory at Arizona.

Chargers (1-2) at Buccaneers (2-1)

Rookie Justin Herbert is the third QB in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in his first two games. Injured Tyrod Taylor remains out, so Herbert will start again. Bucs WR Mike Evans has four TD catches, one of three players with a TD catch in each of the first three games. Tampa’s other top WR, Chris Godwin, is sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Cardinals (2-1) at Panthers (1-2)

Both teams are coming off unexpected results. The Panthers went out to Los Angeles and beat the Chargers handily. The Cardinals, one of the league’s most impressive starters this season, fell to the previously winless Lions. The Panthers have won four straight games against the Cardinals and 11 of the past 14 in this series.

Giants (0-3) at Rams (2-1)