NFL notes: Browns lose RB, LB to injury

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns’ first significant injury of 2020 is self-inflicted.
Cleveland might have a second one.
Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb has been placed in concussion protocol after he sustained a head injury while being tackled around the neck by starting linebacker Mack Wilson during the team’s first fully padded practice on Monday.
First-year Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced Chubb’s concussion on Tuesday.
Not long after, Wilson, who was demoted to the second-team defense for hurting his teammate, sustained a left knee injury while breaking up a pass and had to be carted off the field.
WR Pearson, coach Flores HOF finalists
Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and standout wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.
Flores, the first Hispanic coach in the NFL, had a 105-90 career record with the Raiders and Seahawks. He took the Raiders to Super Bowl victories in 1981 and 1984.
An undrafted free agent, Pearson played his entire 11-year career with the Cowboys, making three All-Pro teams.
He has 489 receptions for 7,822 yards (16 yards per catch).
A member of the All-Decade Team of the 1970s, Pearson played in 22 playoff games, making 68 catches and scoring eight touchdowns.
Chiefs to allow up to 2,000 fans at camp
The Chiefs will allow up to 2,000 season ticket holders to attend training camp on Saturday, making them the first NFL team to allow fans since the coronavirus pandemic dramatically altered the way teams are preparing for the season.
The team also said that up to 5,000 season ticket holders will be allowed at practice on Aug. 29, when the franchise plans to raise a new Super Bowl championship flag over the west end zone.
Gurley, Mack sit out of Falcons’ practice
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. —
The official description from the team was load management.
Tight end Hayden Hurst said veterans like Todd Gurley, the All-Pro running back in 2017 and 2018 with the Rams, and Alex Mack, the center entering his 12th NFL season, don’t need to practice every day
Coach Dan Quinn said last week he might limit practice time for some players. It is not an unusual policy, though it was notable to see it implemented during the much-anticipated first practice in full pads.
Jets’ WR Smith out
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets wide receiver Vyncint Smith had surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury and could be sidelined up to two months.
Smith caught 17 passes for 225 yards and started four games last season for the Jets.
