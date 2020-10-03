NFL notes: More positive tests for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The positive test results keep coming for the Tennessee Titans in the NFL’s first outbreak of COVID-19
.
The Titans have had positive test results stream in daily for five days straight and could put the Titans’ next home game against Buffalo (3-0) on Oct. 11 at risk with the NFL forced into even more schedule changes.
On Saturday, the Titans added defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Two staff members also tested positive for COVID-19, raising the team’s total to 18 since Sept. 24, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The Titans’ outbreak seemingly started Sept. 24 when the Titans placed cornerback Greg Mabin from their practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Since outside linebacker coach Shane Bowen’s test result came back positive on Sept. 26, the Titans have had now eight players and seven other team personnel test positive. Bowen didn’t travel with Tennessee (3-0) to Minnesota for their 31-30 win last week.
The Titans now on the reserve/COVID-19 list include: defensive captain DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley, wide receiver Adam Humphries, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, and rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton, their second-round pick out of LSU, with receiver Cameron Batson and tight end Tommy Hudson from the practice squad.
The NFL first postponed, then rescheduled the Titans’ game set for Sunday against Pittsburgh to Oct. 25 during Tennessee’s bye. The league also moved Baltimore’s bye to Week 7, so the Ravens now can play Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.
49ers activate Samuel
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have activated receiver Deebo Samuel from injured reserve and promoted running back JaMycal Hasty to the active roster ahead of Sunday night’s game against Philadelphia.
San Francisco created roster spots for Samuel and Hasty by placing edge rusher Dee Ford and tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve.
Packers put LB Kirksey, WR Lazard on IR
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey and wide receiver Allen Lazard have gone on injured reserve after both players got hurt in a win over New Orleans.
Kirksey left the 37-30 triumph in the first half with a pectoral injury. Lazard played throughout the game and had a career-best performance with six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said this week that Lazard hurt his core at some point during the game.
Falcons short-handed for game vs. Packers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will be without kicker Younghoe Koo, defensive end Takk McKinley and safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal for Monday night’s game against Green Bay.
Coach Dan Quinn initially ruled out three players and said McKinley would be a game-time decision, but the fourth-year end was downgraded after Saturday’s final practice. Kicker Elliott Fry, added to the practice squad this week, will make his NFL debut in place of Koo.
Atlanta’s top two receivers, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, are both listed as questionable.
Bills activate Norman
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have activated Josh Norman off injured reserve, making the cornerback eligible to play at Las Vegas on Sunday.
Norman returned to practice this week after being sidelined with an injured left hamstring he hurt in practice last month.
Raiders fined $50K for protocol violation
The Raiders have been fined $50,000 for allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room after a game this season.
A person familiar with the punishment told The Associated Press on Saturday that the fine was issued for violating COVID-19 protocols after a win over New Orleans on Sept. 21. Earlier this season, coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 and the team docked $250,000 when Gruden didn’t properly wear his mask on the sideline during the game against the Saints.
