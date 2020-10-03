NFL notes: More positive tests for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The positive test results keep coming for the Tennessee Titans in the NFL’s first outbreak of COVID-19

.

The Titans have had positive test results stream in daily for five days straight and could put the Titans’ next home game against Buffalo (3-0) on Oct. 11 at risk with the NFL forced into even more schedule changes.

On Saturday, the Titans added defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Two staff members also tested positive for COVID-19, raising the team’s total to 18 since Sept. 24, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The Titans’ outbreak seemingly started Sept. 24 when the Titans placed cornerback Greg Mabin from their practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Since outside linebacker coach Shane Bowen’s test result came back positive on Sept. 26, the Titans have had now eight players and seven other team personnel test positive. Bowen didn’t travel with Tennessee (3-0) to Minnesota for their 31-30 win last week.