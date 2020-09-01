 Skip to main content
nhl

nhl 090220 sp

Blake Coleman, Barclay Goodrow, Zach Bogosian.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper calls them guys who have a little bit of dirt under their fingernails. And that tough trio of late-season acquisitions is part of the reason the Lightning are back in the Eastern Conference finals for the fourth time in six years.

NHL veterans Pat Maroon and Kevin Shattenkirk were brought in, too, to help transform the league’s highest-scoring team into a resilient bunch that realizes playing stingy defense is more important than lighting up the scoreboard in the postseason.

“Often times it’s not how many you score, but it’s what you keep out of the net,” Cooper said Monday night after Victor Hedman’s goal with just under six minutes remaining on the clock in the second overtime gave the Lightning a 3-2 victory and ended their second-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins in five games.

Avalanche force Stars to Game 6

EDMONTON, Alberta — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare began a five-goal scoring spree in the first period and Colorado avoided second-round elimination with a victory over Dallas in Game 5 on Monday.

The Avalanche trail the Stars 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is Wednesday.

Penguins’ Crosby has surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby underwent arthroscopic wrist surgery Monday but should be ready to go well before the start of training camp.

The team announced the procedure on Tuesday. It did not specify which wrist was injured. GM Jim Rutherford says the expected recovery time is about a month.

