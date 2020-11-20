Numbers from big 2015 Staunton River playoff game remain astonishing

"People around the state took a look at that game, but that was a huge game for our kids and our program," Poston said.

"Look, we just scored 85 points and sometimes people forget, [Western Albemarle] was the No. 1 seed. That was one of the seminal moments in this program for sure."

Eventual state champion Magna Vista ended Staunton River's 2015 run with a 54-14 setback, and despite a 26-3 record over the next two seasons, Staunton River fell short of an elusive VHSL title.

Overstreet signed a scholarship with Richmond, where he played in four games as a true freshman, starting one at linebacker.

However, one year in the big city was enough and Overstreet transferred to Emory & Henry, joining Tester on the E&H roster.

"Just the overall environment, it really wasn't my place," he said of his decision to trade a full scholarship for Division III football.

Overstreet had an impact, but it wasn't quite immediate.

He started at linebacker for Emory & Henry in 2019, adding a handful of carries at running back.