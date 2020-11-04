Officiating was another Hartman career

It's a wonder, given the more than 1,400 baseball games that Chuck Hartman coached during a career that landed him in eight halls of fame, that he had time for another career.
Hartman, the longtime Virginia Tech baseball coach who died earlier this week, also spent many years as a college basketball official, often in conjunction with former Tech golf coach Jay Hardwick.
"We actually started calling games together before I came to Tech in '83," said Hardwick, who currently can be found at Tech's campus golf course in Blacksburg. "He got me in the Carolinas Confererence, which was a really good conference with some smaller Division-I's.
"There was a time in there when women's basketball [programs] wanted better officials and all the guys working men's basketball were working the women's games, too. You'd go work an ACC game with guys who were 6-10 or 6-11, then you’d work a women's game and it was hard to do both.
"I worked both for a long while and Chuck did, too. We both worked NCAA women's basketball, too. During that time, we probably worked 15 to 20 games together and travelled together. It was during a time, NCAA-wise, when you couldn't work with your golf team or baseball team."
Hardwick remembers joining Hartman and their wives at a Tech-UVa football game at mid-day in Charlottesville and driving to North Carolina to call a game that night.
"He played in a lot of pro-ams with me and actually played on my team when we won the state-open pro-am," Hardwick said. "I had not been in to see him since he got in the nursing home because it wasn't allowed.
"When Chuck retired, his basketball tickets were right in front of ours, so we'd see him at every game. He sat on the corner and everybody came to see him. Chuck loved people."
Most of Hardwick's favorite Hartman stories stemmed from his days as a women's official.
"We had drawn Old Dominion and Louisiana Tech when they were [Nos.] 1 and 2 in the country and it was a sellout at the Norfolk Scope," Hardwick said. "Everybody back then had a 6-7 or 6-8 girl and Chuck told me, 'First whistle gets the beer.'
"I said, 'Why don't you be the referee? You toss the ball.' So, when he walked in the center circle, he made the absolute worst toss I'd ever seen. He threw it directly back over his head, out of bounds, and with me being the trail official, I had to blow the ball dead.
"When I went and got the ball and handed it to him, he looked at me and said, 'I'll have a Michelob Ultra.' "
(Bullet) Wahoos retooling
Robert Anae, the offensive coordinator for Virginia's football team, said on a Zoom call Wednesday that freshman wide receiver Lavel Davis, who had missed UVa's past two games due to an unspecified condition, was at practice.
"Lavel was out there today, running around," Anae said. "It looks like we've got the green light with him. "He's a big target, he's a big, physical blocker and, man, his legs looked fresh today. So, we hope to get him going."
Defensive coordinator Nick Howell had a similar report on defensive back Darrius Bratton from Roanoke. Bratton, returning from a knee operation that kept him sidelined for the 2019 season, has played in five games but was not in uniform for Saturday night's UVa-UNC game.
"I've seen him working, so he is getting closer to returning," defensive coordinator Nick Howell said, "but clear, full go, I can't really answer to that.
"He was coming off injuries [in the four games Bratton had played] and I think it's been a challenge for him. I would say, in the Miami game, he did some good stuff [in Week 5] for sure. We need him to get healthy and we will use him when available for sure."
