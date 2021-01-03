Robert Canfield, Roanoke Valley rec sports advocate and fundraiser, dies at 83

The day the referees kicked Robert Canfield out of a youth basketball game, his oldest son, Bobby, was still too young to understand why.

Roanoke Catholic School was one of the first to desegregate in the Southeastern U.S. When Bobby Canfield was older, he learned that his school’s basketball teams were among the first to integrate in the Roanoke Valley.

“There were certain referees that would foul out our Black players,” Bobby Canfield said. When his father saw that happening, “he would just start berating those referees from up in the stands.”

At one game, four of Roanoke Catholic’s Black players were fouled out one after the other, “and he just got angrier and louder and they finally threw him out of the gym,” Bobby Canfield said. “He never said he was doing it for that reason. He just did it.”

Though he survived two bouts with leukemia and a bout with COVID-19, Robert Canfield, 83, died Dec. 27 from a combination of health difficulties. He is survived by eight children and their spouses, and 25 grandchildren.

Though he worked as a special agent for the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations for 32 years, he was best known in the Roanoke Valley as an advocate and coach for recreational league youth sports, and as a dynamic organizer of fundraisers.