Robert Canfield, Roanoke Valley rec sports advocate and fundraiser, dies at 83

The day the referees kicked Robert Canfield out of a youth basketball game, his oldest son, Bobby, was still too young to understand why.
Roanoke Catholic School was one of the first to desegregate in the Southeastern U.S. When Bobby Canfield was older, he learned that his school’s basketball teams were among the first to integrate in the Roanoke Valley.
“There were certain referees that would foul out our Black players,” Bobby Canfield said. When his father saw that happening, “he would just start berating those referees from up in the stands.”
At one game, four of Roanoke Catholic’s Black players were fouled out one after the other, “and he just got angrier and louder and they finally threw him out of the gym,” Bobby Canfield said. “He never said he was doing it for that reason. He just did it.”
Though he survived two bouts with leukemia and a bout with COVID-19, Robert Canfield, 83, died Dec. 27 from a combination of health difficulties. He is survived by eight children and their spouses, and 25 grandchildren.
Though he worked as a special agent for the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations for 32 years, he was best known in the Roanoke Valley as an advocate and coach for recreational league youth sports, and as a dynamic organizer of fundraisers.
Most of Canfield’s ambitious projects came to fruition in partnership with the Knights of Columbus, the fraternal Catholic organization of which he was a member. Through the 1970s and mid-1980s, he ran Carousel, a carnival that attracted crowds of 20,000 and raised funds for Roanoke Catholic Schools. During that same time, he oversaw the Knights of Columbus Basketball Tournaments at Roanoke Catholic.
In the early 1990s, with his wife Virginia, he started the “Keep Christ in Christmas” campaign with help from the Knights of Columbus. As it seemed to him that religious-themed Christmas cards were becoming hard to find, he pursued printing and distributing cards that stayed true to the holiday’s religious meaning and raised money for charity.
The venture saw nationwide success. One of his daughters, Mary Day, still runs the small business he founded, Christ is Christmas.
With sponsorship from the Knights of Columbus, Canfield also organized and oversaw the South City Knights youth sports teams, which encompass southeast Roanoke in the city’s parks and recreation program. According to the South City Knights’ Facebook page, the nonprofit served up to 600 to 700 boys and girls from ages 5 to 17 each year.
“No child is ever cut,” Canfield said in a 2006 Roanoke Times interview. “Any child who wants to play will play.”
“He had a vision when they started,” said Frank Smith, a former coach for the South City Knights. “He made it happen. The club really prospered.”
Canfield coached and raised funds for rec league sports decades before establishing South City Knights in 2004.
Dave Preston, 56, said that after he failed to make the cut for the Patrick Henry High School basketball team, he joined the Knights of Columbus rec league basketball team that Canfield was coaching.
As a coach, Canfield was “hardcore” and “big on discipline,” Preston said.
Now a coach and referee, Preston came to consider Canfield his mentor, who he regularly addressed as “Dad.” He would eventually become Canfield’s assistant coach for the South City Knights, taking over the senior boys division.
“To know him is to love him,” Preston said. “He got things done. He was hands on,” and always “doing 101 things at one time.” His wife, Virginia — who died in 2009 — kept him grounded.
Bobby Canfield, 60, who has retired from the U.S. Air Force and lives in Blacksburg, is the oldest of Robert and Virginia’s eight children. His parents were high school sweethearts in Long Island, New York, and married during Robert Canfield’s senior year at Niagara University.
Bobby Canfield said that his father took pride that, during all his years in the FBI, he never had to draw his firearm to solve a situation.
Robert Canfield was the first member of his family to go to college, and he made certain that all of his children did, too. A 1987 Roanoke Times profile of the family inquired about the secrets of managing a family so large, especially as all the siblings excelled in school.
The advice Robert Canfield shared was, “you can do anything you want to, if you want to bad enough.”
Canfield’s funeral mass at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County will be livestreamed 11 a.m. Monday at https://youtu.be/igYRanE_6Fo.
Staff writer Neil Harvey contributed to this report.