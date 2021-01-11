Schools in Roanoke Valley and beyond minding traffic in returning to play winter sports

While the Botetourt and Roanoke County administrations gave their athletes the green light, Salem and Roanoke are still proceeding with caution.

Salem presented revised COVID metrics Thursday for Region 6 superintendents to consider with one major change.

If the local metrics place a division below the highest risk or “red” category into the “orange” category, teams would be allowed to compete but only with athletes wearing face masks and no spectators allowed to attend.

For Salem, it is currently a moot point. Based on school metrics Monday, Salem was well into the “red” with high numbers of COVID cases in the city.

Curtis Hicks, Salem’s assistant superintendent of schools, said the division has relaxed some practice restrictions, however.

“As long as students are wearing their face coverings, we are going to let them do some close contact activities,” Hicks said Monday. “We’re trying to limit the number of students who come in contact with each other, and we’re also trying to limit the amount of time.”

Hicks said basketball practice can now include more than just individual drills.