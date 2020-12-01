Sports briefs: Washington game rescheduled

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ home game in Week 13 against Washington has been moved from Sunday to Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.
The change was needed because the Baltimore Ravens’ struggle to contain an extended outbreak of the coronavirus forced their rescheduled game Tuesday night against the unbeaten Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday afternoon.
The Ravens’ home game against Dallas will be Dec. 8 at 8:05 p.m. on Fox and NFL Network. It was originally set for Thursday night, then moved to Dec. 7.
Atlanta places ex-UVa receiver on IR
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus on injured reserve with a toe injury.
The former UVa receiver suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday’s 43-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He will miss at least three games. Zaccheaus has 20 catches for 274 yards and one touchdown in 11 games, including two starts, this season.
Browns get Garrett back, lose Harrison
CLEVELAND — Cleveland defensive star Myles Garrett was activated from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday after missing two games with the virus. Garrett, who was leading the NFL in sacks when he got sick, has been cleared to return to practice this week.
Safety Ronnie Harrison was placed on injured reserve after tests showed he suffered a severe shoulder injury on Sunday against Jacksonville. Harrison will miss at least three games — and probably more.
Metcalf, Wilson lead Seattle over Philly
PHILADELPHIA — DK Metcalf caught 10 passes for 177 yards, Russell Wilson threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 on Monday night.
The Seahawks (8-3) moved one game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West. The Eagles (3-7-1) fell a half-game behind the Giants and Washington in the woeful NFC East.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Radford game canceled
The Radford men’s basketball team’s home game with Mars Hill on Wednesday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Mars Hill program.
Mars Hill announced last week that its team is pausing activities for 14 days because one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19. Five games were affected, including games against Radford and UVa-Wise.
Wake Forest on pause
Wake Forest’s men’s basketball program is pausing team activities for the rest of this week and won’t play Troy on Wednesday due to recent COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
The school announced the move Monday — two days after the school announced that its football program would suspend team activities through at least Wednesday and wouldn’t host No. 9 Miami on Saturday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Stoops back helping depleted Sooners
Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is helping coach the Sooners again — at least for now — because of coronavirus issues.
The Sooners had to postpone last Saturday’s game against West Virginia and temporarily paused organized team activities. The situation affected the assistant coaches, leading Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley ask Stoops for help. Riley said Stoops was on the field helping coach on Tuesday.
Stoops, 60, led the Sooners to 10 conference championships and a national title in 18 seasons and had a career record of 190-48 at Oklahoma.
NBA
Celtics point guard Walker sidelined
BOSTON — Celtics point guard Kemba Walker will be sidelined until at least the first week of January after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee.
Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Tuesday that Walker is expected to resume on-court activities in early December.
