Sports briefs: Washington game rescheduled

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ home game in Week 13 against Washington has been moved from Sunday to Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.

The change was needed because the Baltimore Ravens’ struggle to contain an extended outbreak of the coronavirus forced their rescheduled game Tuesday night against the unbeaten Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday afternoon.

The Ravens’ home game against Dallas will be Dec. 8 at 8:05 p.m. on Fox and NFL Network. It was originally set for Thursday night, then moved to Dec. 7.

Atlanta places ex-UVa receiver on IR

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus on injured reserve with a toe injury.

The former UVa receiver suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday’s 43-6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He will miss at least three games. Zaccheaus has 20 catches for 274 yards and one touchdown in 11 games, including two starts, this season.

Browns get Garrett back, lose Harrison