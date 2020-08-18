Sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 1 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech” GOLF 2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Exhibition, Northern Trust Charity Challenge, at Norton, Mass. 4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge, First Round, at Hollister, Mo. 5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women’s Open, first round, at Troon, United Kingdom HORSE RACING 1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races KOREAN BASEBALL 5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, NC at Kia MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Baltimore 1:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Philadelphia at Boston 5:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, Game 2 7 p.m.: ESPN, MASN, Washington at Atlanta 10 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Angels at San Francisco MEN’S BASKETBALL 3 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” 7 p.m.: ACC Network, “Serving the Stripes” NBA 1:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Eastern Conference first round, Game 2, Brooklyn vs. Toronto, at Orlando, Fla. 4 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Utah vs. Denver, at Orlando, Fla. 6:30 p.m.: TNT, Eastern Conference first round, Game 2, Philadelphia vs. Boston, at Orlando, Fla. 9 p.m.: TNT, Western Conference first round, Game 2, Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, at Orlando, Fla. NHL Noon: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first Round, Game 5, Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, at Toronto 4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 5, Carolina vs. Boston, at Toronto 5:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Arizona vs. Colorado, at Edmonton 6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Arizona vs. Colorado, at Edmonton (joined in progress) 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Eastern Conference first round, Game 5, Montreal vs. Philadelphia, at Toronto 10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Western Conference first round, Game 5, Vancouver vs. St. Louis, at Edmonton RUGBY 5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Melbourne at Parramatta SOCCER 7:45 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, Island Games, First Stage, Wanderers vs. Forge, at Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island 9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, semifinal, Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bayern Munich, at Lisbon, Portugal (same-day tape) WNBA 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, CBS Sports Network, Atlanta vs. Washington, at Bradenton, Fla. WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Legend of Alana Beard”
Olympics
Committee gives good grade to USOPC
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee received a positive progress report from the committee that analyzed the federation’s problems and recommended dozens of changes a year ago.
The Borders Report, spearheaded by former WNBA Commissioner Lisa Borders and released last summer, included a detailed road map for the USOPC to make athletes the top priority after years of adhering to what was described as a “money for medals” philosophy.
The report listed 39 steps that needed to be taken, many of which would lead to increased athlete representation across the U.S. Olympic team and increased oversight over the sports organizations that fall under the USOPC umbrella. The Borders group said the USOPC was well on its way to implementing 34 of the recommendations, and at least part of the way on the other five.
“People can forget the Borders Commission and the year it was written, but what they can’t forget is that athletes should be at the heart of all this,” Borders told The Associated Press in giving a positive review of the work done.
SOCCER
Amazon to stream Seattle Sounders
SEATTLE — Amazon has acquired the video streaming rights for Seattle Sounders games for its Prime Video service, marking just the second time the tech giant has partnered on a team-specific deal to broadcast games.
The agreement announced Tuesday covers three years and is for all non-nationally televised Sounders games. The streaming option will be available within Seattle’s regional broadcast footprint, which covers most of the state of Washington.
The first streamed broadcast available on Prime Video will be Seattle’s Aug. 26 match against the LA Galaxy.
Barcelona promises ‘profound’ changes
Barcelona is on the verge of announcing a new coach, and it may have a new president next year.
The club is also promising “wide-ranging” and “profound” structural changes after one of its most humiliating defeats ever — the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Friday.
The one big question that remains is whether it will be able to keep Lionel Messi.
The team’s biggest star for more than a decade has a contract with Barcelona until 2021, but he hasn’t been hiding his dissatisfaction with the club.
Messi has been more outspoken than ever this season, talking about the team’s problems and pointing to poor decisions by club directors. Although he has never really hinted about leaving, his recent actions have raised doubts about his future.
Messi critic’s contract ended amid club shifts
BARCELONA, Spain — In another restructuring move following the humiliating loss to Bayern Munich, Barcelona on Tuesday ended its contract with former player Éric Abidal, who as sports director clashed with Lionel Messi this year.
Barcelona said the club and Abidal “have reached an agreement for the ending of the contract that united the two parties.”
Messi hit back at the sports director in February after Abidal publicly criticized the players’ efforts.
Paris Saint-Germain 3, Leipzig 0
PSG became the first French league club to reach the Champions League final since Monaco in 2004, and it can become the second French team to win the title after Marseille in 1993.
PSG will face either five-time champion Bayern Munich or fellow French club Lyon. They meet on Wednesday in the other semifinal of the mini-tournament being played in Lisbon because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Marquinhos and Juan Bernat also scored as the Qatari-owned French club moved a win away from finally capturing an elusive European crown.
French soccer’s opener postponed due to virus
MARSEILLE, France — The first game of the French soccer season was postponed Tuesday because of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Marseille.
The French league said in a statement that Marseille’s home game against Saint-Étienne on Friday was moved to Sept. 16 or 17.
The decision came shortly after Marseille confirmed three positive cases among its first-team players and staff.
